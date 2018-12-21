‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Is Furious Over Billy And Victoria

New Young and the Restless spoilers show that even though Phyllis has Nick, she cannot stand to see Billy reconnecting to his ex-wife, Victoria. Even Nikki’s dire situation cannot bring Phyllis to accept Billy supporting Vicky.

Recently, Billy (Jason Thompson) revealed to Jack (Peter Bergman) that he still wanted Phyllis. Despite Jack warning Billy that things may be too far gone, Billy laid out all his cards to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). In fact, Phyllis even lied to Nick (Joshua Morrow) to meet with Billy at the Club bar. There, he proclaimed he still loves her and asked her to get back together. After some discussion, Phyllis reminded Billy that he slept with Summer (Hunter King) to get his revenge. Ultimately, Phyllis told Billy that she’s with Nick now and that they’re entirely over. Billy sleeping with Summer is too much to overcome.

A recent Inquisitr recap shows that Billy is helping Victoria (Amelia Heinle), while Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) lies fighting for her life in the hospital, and they’re reconnecting. Victoria appreciates that her ex-husband has stepped up to help her whenever she is in such turmoil with her mom’s situation, and her dad, Victor (Eric Braeden), missing in action, so he’s not there to make sure everything is okay.

Unfortunately, Phyllis finds she doesn’t love the fact that Billy has become such a rock for Victoria, especially since she sees it a lot given the fact that she’s there supporting Nick too. Recently Mal Young, executive producer and head writer, who has since left the show, discussed the situation with Soap Opera Digest.

“Billy and Phyllis have unfinished business. Their relationship ended in a very messy way. She has hitched her wagon to Nick because he’s drama-free and uncomplicated, so he feels like the right person for her,” according to Young.

Since she specifically chose Nick, Phyllis should be happy to see Billy has something good going in his life, too.

“She’s told Billy that she doesn’t want him, but she doesn’t want anyone else to have him. It’s classic Phyllis,” Young said of Phyllis.

Unfortunately for Phyllis, she also does not love seeing Sharon (Sharon Case) rushing to the hospital to support Nick in his time of need. It seems like she’s caught between what her heart (or body) wants and what her mind wants. She knows what Billy did, but deep down, she still wants him. However, she wants Nick too. It seems she’s never fully finished with Nick.