Duchess Kate’s Stylist & Royal Photographer Chris Jackson Welcome Baby Boy

From the birth of a new royal baby (Prince Louis) in April, the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to following the Sussexes as they embarked on a grueling 16-day tour through the Pacific, and being selected as the official photographer for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, it’s been a busy year for royal photographer Chris Jackson. And on Wednesday, December 19, he and his wife Natasha Archer, the personal assistant and hairstylist of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their first child together, a beautiful baby boy.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Archer, 30, gave birth to her son at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, but the couple has not yet released their baby boy’s name to the public.

On Thursday, Jackson took to his Instagram account to share two beautiful images of the newborn, one with just his wife and the baby, and one of all three of them. The first image of just Archer and their son shows the new mom looking lovingly at her little one as they stand in front of the family’s Christmas tree. While the tot sleeps soundly, Archer has a lovely smile on her face as she holds his tiny little hands.

In the caption, Jackson shared just how proud he is of both his wife and his little one after they were able to return home the day after his son’s birth, indicating all is well with both of them.

The second image is a selfie, with Jackson climbing in to wrap his arm around his wife as they share the joy of their new baby. In this image, Archer also tore her gaze away from her precious baby to smile at the camera.

Jackson also shared another image, this one showing no one’s faces, just his baby boy holding onto his finger with his little hand in a black and white shot.

The photographer took to his Instagram stories as well, writing that he had a “very exciting 15 hours ended at home in the best possible way.” He offered his thanks to the “incredible staff” at the hospital, calling them “absolute heroes.” Fans delighted by the news penned thousands of congratulatory messages for the couple.

Jackson and Archer first shared their pregnancy news in July, just a little over a year on from their May 2017 wedding. The photographer shared multiple shots of his pregnant wife to the social media site since.