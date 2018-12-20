Meghan Markle Is Named On Vogue’s List Of Best-Dressed Stars

The list focused on celebrities who have worn designer clothes with a "political" message.

Meghan Markle has made Vogue’s list of the top 10 Best Dressed Women of 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, made the prestigious list alongside singer Lady Gaga, 32, and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, 46, and Zoë Kravitz, 30. The annual list was released by British Vogue this week, with the fashion powerhouse focusing on celebrities who have chosen to showcase designers with a “political” message in the wake of the Me Too movement.

Vogue praised Markle for her “democratic” eye for high street brands such as Other Stories. They also commended the former Suits actress for her taste for cult handbags including Gabriela Hearst. The mom-to-be was also praised for wearing sustainable brands like Veja.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Prince Harry have already traveled from London to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate for Christmas. The soon-to-be parents will be at Sandringham House for the first time together this year, a royal source told ELLE.com.

Last year, Meghan and Harry stayed with Kate Middleton and Prince William at their nearby Anmer Hall home, which is three miles from the Queen’s home on the Sandringham grounds. At this point Prince Harry and Meghan were engaged. Typically, only spouses of royal members are invited for Christmas, but an exception was made.

Now after her May wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan has been given the full royal family member treatment. She now has the privilege of staying at the Queen’s home with her husband for their first married Christmas.

On Wednesday, the royal family attended the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. All members of England’s first family were photographed driving to the Palace. For that occasion, Meghan wore diamond earrings by Cartier, a black cape coat, and an Erdem dress she first wore on the Today show in January 2016, according to People.

Meghan and Harry will next be seen out Christmas morning when they attend church service in Norfolk with the full royal family.

One person who Meghan will not be seeing is her estranged father Thomas Markle. On Monday, he told breakfast television show Good Morning Britain that his royal daughter was ignoring his daily texts and letters. He also expressed his fear that he’ll never get to see her baby. Mr Markle, 74, told Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid that Meghan was a “controlling” figure who enjoyed being in charge. He also confessed he hoped the Queen would intervene in his ongoing feud with his daughter.