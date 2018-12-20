Lil Xan Posted Pic Of Ex Noah Cyrus, Praising Her Even Though ‘Things Got Sloppy’ Between Them

Fans are now wondering if the two will be getting back together.

When celebrity couples split up, the breakup and aftermath are often part of the public eye and scrutiny for quite some time. Such has certainly been the case for stars Lil Xan and his ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus. Some know Lil Xan, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter, as Diego. He hails from Redlands, California. The artist is 22-years-old since this past September. His ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus also has celebrity status as an American actress and singer. She also voiced a role in the 2009 English version of the animated film Ponyo. She is currently 18-years-old, going on 19 this early January.

Noah is the youngest daughter of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus and is the youngest sibling of Miley Cyrus. Now Us Weekly Magazine reported that Lil Xan is sharing images of Noah on his account again, combining them with praises to his ex despite their nasty breakup. This has left fans wondering if the infamous couple is planning to reunite despite Lil Xan’s claim.

Noah and Lil Xan broke up this past summer, in early September, and their breakup dominated headlines as there was no escape from Lil Xan’s tearful, tattooed face, cited Cosmopolitan. The rapper took to social media, posting an Instagram share explaining that he believed Noah had been cheating on him.

“I feel like I’m probably being cheated on…It just hurts so f******* bad, you think you know somebody, and then you just get used.”

Their love life was fairly whirlwind and short lived. Lil Xan and Noah had only officially begun dating in June of 2018. Their relationship somewhat started, though not officially marked as dating, back in February of last year. Lil Xan had been direct messaging Noah for a couple months before the youngest Cyrus daughter noticed his messages and responded. It wasn’t until June, however, that Lil Xan hinted to Billboard that he and Noah might be dating.

That following August, the duo recorded a song together, titled “Live or Die.” However, Lil Xan refused to release the music video. Right around that same time, the two went fully public with their love at the MTV VMAs, even going so far as to kiss it up on the red carpet.

Lil Xan’s newest post came to Instagram just yesterday, featuring the lovely Noah Cyrus with a fellow singer, Billie Eilish. He captioned the image with kind words and total praise toward Cyrus, leaving many wondering if something more is going on. Fans of the ex-couple will just have to wait and see what happens next. Lil Xan claims in his caption that his shared post and praise is nothing more than making things smooth between him and Noah.