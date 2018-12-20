Jordan Peele Promoting ‘Us’ By Sending People Gold Scissors & Invitations To ‘Join The Untethering’

Jordan Peele is advertising his upcoming film Us in the creepiest way. Several people took to social media on Thursday to share that they received ominous packages containing nothing but a pair of sharp, gold scissors — and an invitation to “join the untethering” — from Peele, the filmmaker behind Get Out. The mysterious deliveries are mustering up a lot of hype for the new horror drama, Vibe reported.

Marketing professional Frederick Joseph shared a video on Twitter to explain what he received in the mail. The package turned out to be a brown box with “Us” engraved in cursive on the front. Inside, the golden shears sat under a note signed by Peele that read, “On December 25, Join the Untethering. Watch yourself.”

It was previously announced that the trailer for Us will be released on December 25. The golden scissors mirror the ones seen in the film’s latest poster, which features a person in a red coat holding a pair in a mysterious manner.

“Ya’ll sending scissors out for the holidays? That’s creepy, but I’m here for the film. I’m looking forward to it,” Joseph said in the video.

Several other users joined in to show their special deliveries as well, causing those who didn’t receive their own scissors to feel a little left out.

Huge Thanks To @UsMovie x @JordanPeele x @UniversalPics For These Dope Gold Sissors.. I wonder What They’ll Do In The Film? Guess We Gotta Wait Until #March15 To See???????? #Usmovie pic.twitter.com/PLjZvPXzy0 — JAMILA MUSTAFA (@JMedia_) December 18, 2018

“I just love how we’re all so excited for #UsMovie that we’re out here begging for a pair of scissors. I feel so left out and can’t even contain my excitement,” one user wrote.

The packages arrived in homes on the same day that Entertainment Weekly revealed two “first look” photos for the film, which is set to arrive in theaters in March of 2019.

The first photo shows Lupita Nyong’o’s clothing ripped and covered in dirt, with her walking down a stairway and holding up a weapon. A cuff is attached to her wrist. In the second image, four people are holding hands on a sidewalk, wearing red and looking solemnly ahead. It is hard to see which actors are pictured, as the photo is backlit, but Entertainment Tonight suggested that one person looks like Winston Duke of Black Panther.

Peele’s first film, Get Out, proved to be a huge success. The film is a psychological thriller which is credited with starting a conversation about racial oppression in America. The film went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

There haven’t been many details for Us released as yet — beyond the synopsis, posters, and release date. However, Peele did explain what he wanted to achieve with Us.

“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology,” Peele revealed to EW. “I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”