Kim Kardashian’s Father Robert Got His Daughters Makeup Lessons So They Wouldn’t ‘Look Like Clowns’

Turns out, the late Robert Kardashian could be the one who is responsible for starting the Kardashian empire with a simple gift to his daughters.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know, the family has gained worldwide fame in part because of their glamorous hair, makeup, and clothing. While many just assumed that Kim and her sisters took it upon themselves to do their own hair and makeup when they were younger, it was actually the suggestion of their father, Robert Kardashian.

In a recent makeup demonstration by Kim on Vogue’s YouTube page, the reality star explained how she got started on makeup in the first place. The video shows the reality star giving a “viral holiday glam” lesson while also discussing why she loves makeup so much.

The mother of three dished that she recently ran into her stepmom, who was together with her father Robert for 10 years, and they were chatting about how much they love makeup. Kardashian called her stepmom “glamorous” before sharing a story about how her makeup obsession began.

“And so for Christmas one year, my dad got me and Kourtney makeup lessons when we were 14 because he was like, ‘If my girls are going to start to wear makeup, I do not want you guys to look like clowns.'”

Additionally, Kardashian confessed that she also loves her mom Kris Jenner’s red nails and red lipstick that she always wears. So far, the 10-minute video has been watched over 130,000 times and has received 1,000-plus comments in just a few hours of going live. Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Kim’s makeup tutorial with some gushing over how amazing she looks and others commenting on her skills.

“She’s so pretty but her eyeshadow was screaming for help,” one YouTuber wrote.

“Kim is gorgeous. She’s 38 and looks 28. Those who hate on this woman are clearly jealous, in my opinion.”

“Never clicked on a video so fast….waiting for this for so long,” one more chimed in.

And Kim’s most recent confession comes in the midst of the reality star and her famous siblings announcing that they will be shutting down their apps. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Kim announced that the girls made the difficult decision of shutting down their apps in 2019.

In the announcement, she told fans that they had an incredible experience connecting with their fans since the apps first launched in 2015 while also telling them that she looks forward to what is ahead in the future.

It’s only a matter of time before the sisters are on to the next project.