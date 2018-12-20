‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday Tease That Obrecht May Get Lucky And Brad Will Be Feeling Anxious

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday, December 20 suggest that there will be a big mix of emotions incorporated into the action taking place throughout Port Charles. Nina and Valentin slept together, but viewers know there’s trouble on the horizon. In addition, everybody will finally see more of baby “Wiley” and the chaos surrounding his situation. Liesl is sitting in jail at the moment, but she’s feeling hopeful she won’t be there for long.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter teases that Brad, Lucas, Michael, “Wiley,” and others will gather at Sonny and Carly’s place for a celebration. Naturally, this will leave Brad feeling flustered, as he always gets anxious when Michael is around the baby.

Julian doesn’t know that the baby is really Michael’s biological son Jonah, but he does know that there was a baby swap. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian will cross paths with Brad and he’ll urge Brad to chill out and stop acting so frantic so as to raise suspicion that something is amiss.

Michael will talk about wanting to make Wiley the center of attention as he plays the doting uncle. Fans have been waiting to see this storyline move forward, and while there won’t be any bombshells dropping during Thursday’s show, it looks like there will at least be some progress on this front.

Liesl has pushed Valentin to ensure she doesn’t sit behind bars and she believes he can help her as she knows that he faked the DNA test that linked Sasha with Nina. Valentin has turned to Peter and put some pressure on him and now General Hospital spoilers hint that Maxie will put some pressure on Peter too. She’ll note that Nathan wouldn’t want his mother to go to jail over all of this, and it seems likely that Peter will be unable to resist Maxie’s request that he cut Obrecht some slack.

Viewers are anxious to see if Obrecht’s return to Port Charles might finally be the key to revealing the truth about Wiley. She delivered Jonah with Nelle in the woods and the baby was alive, so once she catches up to all of these supposed developments she could blow it wide open. However, it may take a while yet for that to happen.

Additional General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Chase will keep trying to develop a relationship with Willow, but they’ll remain rather awkward with one another. Sonny and Carly will be butting heads, likely over the Margaux situation, and Sam will again hear from “Linda Black.”

The sneak peek for Thursday also shows Nina exploding at Valentin, telling him that she knows everything. It seems fairly likely that this will be a nightmare or something similar that Valentin has, not something that really happens quite yet. Nina and Valentin finally reunited, but he knows that he’s in big trouble with her when and if she finds out about his scheme with Sasha.

What will it take for the truth about Jonah to emerge? Will Maxie and Peter ring in the New Year with a new romance? General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s a lot of juicy stuff on the way and fans are anxious to see what the writers have planned for the coming months.