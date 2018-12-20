‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, December 21: Hope Bans Taylor From Christmas

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 21 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will have the final words as far as Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) is concerned. In fact, this new side of the usually passive Hope will leave Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) shocked that she would go to such extremes. If Hope doesn’t want anything to do with Taylor, Reese will certainly make up for it. Teasers indicate that the handsome doctor will reassure Taylor of his support, per Soaps.

Hope Logan Spencer Bans Taylor Hayes For Christmas

Hope was flabbergasted when Liam did not back her regarding Taylor as she had expected he would. Instead of supporting her and stating that he also believed that Taylor was a threat to Kelly (Zoe Pennington), he wanted to compromise.

Hope was further angered when her husband took the Taylor debate a step further. Liam pointed out that Brooke and Logan Forrester and Hope were being a tad hypocritical when then they claim that Taylor is an unsafe person to be around. He reminded them that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had pushed Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) off the balcony, yet he was allowed to spend time around Kelly.

Hope has already declared that her unborn child would not spend any time with Taylor in the vicinity. She has even said that their dream of being on big happy blended family was perhaps too idealistic. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will shock Liam and Steffy when she wants to ban Taylor from Christmas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler weekly preview video shows that Steffy will tell Hope, “You can’t just ban my mom from Christmas,” and question Hope’s holiday spirit.

Reese Supports Taylor On Bold and the Beautiful

Reese endeared himself to Taylor when he asked Brooke to apologize to her. Taylor was touched that the doctor that she met only a week ago was already siding with her and standing up for her. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that her ex-husband Ridge was always waffling between her and Brooke and never fully had her back.

Now that he has proved that he is loyal to her, expect to see Reese ramp up the affection. But is Reese really interested in Taylor or does he see a woman who can help him maintain his extravagant lifestyle? It seems as if Reese has expensive tastes and that he may see Taylor as his meal ticket.

Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.