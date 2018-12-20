Gwyneth Paltrow Includes Chris Martin Stocking In Family Holiday Celebrations

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow not only has room for her new husband Brad Falchuk for Christmas this year, but for her ex-husband Chris Martin as well.

As noted by E! News, the Goop creator posted a new photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 19 in which she wore a cozy grey sweater and smiled for the camera as she advertised her lifestyle brand’s holiday gift guide. The photo, which in less than 24 hours had received over 120,000 likes, also showed off to her 4.9 million followers that she had done some holiday decorating by hanging five stockings above her chimney with care.

Two were for her and her new husband, who are celebrating their first Christmas together as a married couple, and two, of course, were for her children Apple and Moses. The fifth stocking was labeled “Chris,” referring to her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two decided to “consciously uncouple” in 2014 after ten years of marriage.

Fans were definitely in appreciation of Gwyn’s decision to include her ex-husband in the holiday festivities, with many commenting on the photo applauding her for doing so.

“Love how your family still keeps Chris present in the family unit, so healthy and positive for children growing up! I often see children experience trauma when parents separate, it’s fantastic how you demonstrate that parents can healthily separate, whist the family can still be whole,” one user wrote.

“This is super cute. Love how you all manage to stay a combined family, tight knit when it counts,” said another.

It should come as no surprise that Chris is going to be around for the holidays, as E! previously noted the entire family recently got together for Thanksgiving, even including Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The couple has also taken family vacations together post-divorce.

“Gwyneth and Chris have the modern family thing down pat and continue to vacation and spend time together,” an insider told the celebrity news source. “Especially on holidays, Gwyneth wants nothing more than to be one big happy family and for her kids to be able to celebrate with both of their parents.”

Paltrow previously commented on her current relationship with her ex-husband when speaking to Today in 2016, explaining that he is like a brother to her and they still share a strong bond.

Both Paltrow and Martin have moved on since their split four years ago, with Martin dating Bad Times at the El Royale actress Dakota Johnson and Paltrow tying the knot with her new husband Brad Falchuk earlier this year in September.