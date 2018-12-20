Kate Middleton Reportedly In Tears After Pre-Wedding Clash With Meghan Markle Over Princess Charlotte’s Dress

A new report from 'People' claims that the tension before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding boiled over at a dress fitting.

The alleged rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle came to a head just before the Royal Wedding earlier this year, and Princess Charlotte’s dress was reportedly the cause.

As reports circulate of the tension between the duchesses, a new report from People magazine claims that Kate Middleton was left in tears after a clash with her sister-in-law-to-be while getting a dress fitted for Princess Charlotte. It’s not clear exactly what sparked the argument or what was said, but it was apparently very upsetting for Duchess Kate, who left in tears.

As an insider said, the rushed planning for the wedding was a major source of the tension.

“There was an argument between Meghan and Kate over the fit of [3-year-old] Princess Charlotte’s dress,” a source told the celebrity news outlet.

“There were very few fittings for the bridesmaids. Everything was left to the last minute, and it was really stressful for everyone involved.”

The report went on to note that Meghan Markle had other tensions with the royal family, namely after Queen Elizabeth turned down Meghan’s first choice of tiara over not knowing its true origin. The queen was reportedly fearful that if it traced back to a Russian lineage, it could be an embarrassing moment for the royal family, though this upset Prince Harry. Royal biographer Robert Jobson reported that Harry shouted at his staff, “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!” Meghan ultimately wore a different tiara on her wedding day.

There are other reports hinting at tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. A November report from Life & Style claimed that Duchess Kate was furious that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, got an invite to spend the holidays with the royal family. The report claimed that the family wanted Doria to be able to spend Christmas with her pregnant daughter, but Kate was reportedly angry that no such invitation had been extended to her own family.

It is not clear how much truth there is to the rumors of tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The royal family has always been a popular target for tabloid speculation, and many of the stories have been far off the mark. This includes a number of stories claiming that Duchess Kate and Prince William were headed for divorce, and many others predicting that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twins, with these stories even popping up at times when she was not pregnant.