Queen Reportedly Sought To End Meghan Markle’s Family Drama, But The Duchess Stopped Her, Per ‘Vanity Fair’

As the American Markle family reportedly continues to cause embarrassment to the royal family, many have wondered why Kensington and Buckingham Palace haven’t done anything about it. If you were to ask the source who supplied information to Vanity Fair for their latest piece, they would tell you that it’s not that the Queen didn’t want to intervene, but rather, that Meghan wouldn’t allow it.

“[The Queen] was very concerned that it [the Markle situation] was spiraling out of control, which it was. Buckingham Palace wanted to be able to do something and be proactive and make the situation go away. It was a direction from the Queen, so her courtiers were under strict instructions to sort it out. But Kensington Palace was not singing from the same hymn sheet, and that was because the message was coming from Meghan. She didn’t want to engage and thought that she could handle it on her own.”

Arguably, in the months since the Markle family started to give interviews and engage with the media, things haven’t gotten any better. And if Meghan thought that she could handle the situation on her own, she might have found that it could actually be out of her control. After all, ending the family drama requires teamwork.

Meghan Markle's father hopes the Queen will help fix things https://t.co/55Nnb8sMwc — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 18, 2018

There were prior reports that Meghan had actually spoken to her father, Thomas Markle, since the wedding and asked him to stop speaking to the press. The source for the new article, on the other hand, suggests that Meghan is “interested in a probationary period during which he wouldn’t speak publicly, and then perhaps the two would be able to mend their relationship.”

Whatever the case, it appears that there are two factors to Meghan accepting her father again into her life. One is that he stays silent towards the media. And two, there have been rumors that she wants Thomas to cut off ties with her half-sister, Samantha.

Meghan Markle is 'playing a dangerous game' with dad Thomas, royal biographer says – Fox News https://t.co/U3OaPSc0AJ pic.twitter.com/Xgv4sfInsw — Vndie (@v_n_d_i_e) December 20, 2018

Whatever may happen, one thing seems clear – the family drama is increasingly getting more dramatic, especially with the introduction of a new royal baby on the way this spring. Thomas recently gave another interview after a brief lull, while Samantha continues to be vocal on Twitter.

There’s a chance Queen Elizabeth may intervene eventually, though it’s also possible she won’t. If the palace is respecting Meghan’s wishes, and that’s really true, then it could be said that Thomas has something to celebrate. After all, his daughter appears to have defended him, even if it’s simply to let him be.