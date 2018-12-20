Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Seems To Get ‘Sympathy’ From Donald Trump Jr On Twitter

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Donald Trump Jr. have had something of a Twitter feud in the past but the president’s oldest son recently showed what sounds like sympathy for the Democratic Socialist congresswoman-elect. As the New York Post reports, a day after Ocasio-Cortez tweeted complaints about false stories that were written about her, Trump commiserated with a tweet of his own in which he expressed his feelings about the way the press treats him.

“Welcome to our world… You the think that’s bad? Imagine what it’s like when they actually hate you,” he wrote.

Previous tweets between Trump and Ocasio-Cortez have been acrimonious. As the Independent reports, earlier this month, the two of them sparred on the social media platform and “Junior” started it. He posted a meme on his account which implied that Democratic socialism would lead Americans to eat dogs. The meme included a photo of the congresswoman-elect who identifies as a Democratic Socialist.

“It’s funny cuz it’s true!” Trump wrote.

But the youngest woman elected to Congress was not about to take that lying down. She tweeted a fiery response, which brought up something that’s likely a sore subject in the Trump household: the Russia investigation.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” she tweeted on December 7.

“Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.”

After that tweet, Ocasio-Cortez was accused of using her position in Congress to make threats. She sent a subsequent tweet to clarify her initial point.

“For the GOP crying that this is a ‘threat’ – I don’t have power to subpoena anybody,” she continued.

“Congress as a body, GOP included, has the power. No indiv. member can issue a subpoena unless they are a Chair (which, as a freshman, I can assure you I will not be).”

Despite the fighting words that were exchanged, Trump Jr., based on his recent tweet, seems to have found some common ground with Ocasio-Cortez. However, unlike the 29-year-old Congresswoman, the prospect of an indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller still looms over the POTUS’ firstborn because of his participation in a meeting with Russian nationals ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

As the Hill reports, in November, Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano said that Donald Trump Jr. told people in his social circle that he “expects” that the indictment will come. There were also reports that Trump visited Canada for an “extended hunting trip” around the time that these fears about the Mueller investigation were expressed, the Inquisitr noted.