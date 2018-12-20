History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 14, ‘The Lost Moment’

Ivar's sacrifice victim is revealed, Alfred gets a haircut, and an original character dies.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 14 (titled “The Lost Moment”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

While viewers were expecting Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) to sacrifice his own brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) in Episode 14 of Vikings Season 5, it turns out that History Channel did the old “bait and switch.” Instead, Ivar has a Lagertha lookalike dragged in and sacrificed. Some fans had already predicted this, according to Metro, after scouring information gleaned from the upcoming trailer for this episode of Vikings.

However, while many in Kattegat know it isn’t Lagertha, it doesn’t matter because Ivar is determined to keep the bad press at bay — even when Hvitserk points it out to him. And, when rebels are found, conspiring against Ivar, he has them publically hanged to send a message to everyone in Kattegat.

Hvitserk also pays a visit to the Seer (John Kavanagh) in Episode 15 of Vikings and asks why he is still there at Ivar’s side. While Hvitserk feels like he has a reason to stay, he has no idea what that reason is. The Seer, as per usual, talks about great destruction and tells Hvitserk that there is no point in trying to leave Kattegat and that he will be successful where others have failed.

It is unclear if the Seer is talking about Ivar at this point but it certainly seems implied. Although, for those that remember the Seer’s prophecy about a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) killing Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), now might be the time to start worrying.

As for Lagertha and her group in Wessex, Episode 14 of Vikings sees King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) has just received news that King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) is on his way to attack Wessex, so they are being warned by the king to remain faithful to him. Of course, Alfred need not fear because there is likely no way that Lagertha’s group would turn on Alfred for Harald Finehair.

Harald also finds out from Olavsson (Tomi May) that Lagertha is seeking shelter in Wessex. This pleases him because he has a bone to pick with Lagertha about the death of his wife, Astrid (Josefin Asplund). He also learns from Olavsson’s wife, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) that he will, one day, be happy.

Things are moving along quickly in Wessex and Aethelred (Darren Cahill) is now married to Lord Cuthred’s (Jonathan Delaney Tynan) daughter, Athelfled (Ann Skelly) in Episode 14 of Vikings. He is also continuing to conspire against the king, his brother. Although Aethelred discovers that he can’t really have his own brother slaughtered when a war council is called.

The Vikings notice his stressed-out demeanor, though.

King Alfred asks Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) for his help. And, after getting a haircut, gets Ubbe to help him with his warcraft. Ubbe, the ever helpful Viking announces that Alfred must overcome his fear on the battleground and proceeds to throw battle axes at the king until he isn’t scared anymore.

Alfred then announces that he will lead Wessex into battle.

Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) introduces Magnus (Dean Ridge) to the rest of the Vikings. And, while they have heard the rumors about Magnus being the son of Ragnar, they believe Ragnar’s word over Magnus.’ Although, Bjorn still seems to be siding with him.

Magnus tries to get the Vikings on his side and against King Alfred. However, what he doesn’t realize is that the Vikings will never side with Harald against Alfred. Not because they are faithful to Alfred, but because they have such a torrid history with King Harald.

Meanwhile, over in Iceland, things are still grim in Episode 14 of Vikings Season 5. Eyvind (Kris Holden-Reid) insists he had nothing to do with the disappearance of Thorunn (Mei Bignall).

Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) gets to the bottom of the mess, though, when the deceased Thorunn visits him and tells him that Eyvind’s brother, Asbjorn (Elijah Rowen), killed her. She also reveals where her body is buried.

Floki responds by sending Eyvind’s entire family into exile — including Thorunn’s husband, Helgi (Jack McEvoy).

Finally, Episode 15 of Vikings Season 5 concludes with Ivar the Boneless, who still thinks he is a god, paying the Seer a visit. When Ivar doesn’t like what the Seer is saying about him, he takes the Seer’s life.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, December 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 15 (titled “Hell”).