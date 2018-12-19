Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Are ‘Changing The Dynamic’ Of The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be married to royalty, but they are much more than their royal titles. In fact, sources claim that the strong wives of Princes Harry and William are actually changing the royal family from the inside.

According to a Wednesday, December 19 report by People Magazine, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are modern women who are ready to shake things up a bit in the monarchy, and Markle is reportedly leading the charge.

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives. If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact. Some feathers need to be ruffled,” a palace insider told the outlet.

Since Meghan and Harry’s wedding back in May, rumors of a feud among Markle and Middleton have been making headlines, and it’s even rumored that Prince William and Prince Harry may be feeling the tension in their relationship as well.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Meghan and Harry were not only expecting their first child together, but that they would also be moving out of Kensington Palace, where they live with William and Kate, and into the more private and secluded Frogmore Cottage.

“[The move] will be the best thing for all of them. Like Meghan and Kate, Harry and William have totally different roles. But the brothers will always come together because they are Diana’s sons,” the source added.

In addition, the insider goes on to say that Meghan Markle is having a hard time adjusting to life in the royal family, revealing that the former actress’s ambitions are a bit “difficult” for the family to work with.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has already seemingly found her place in the family. She’s the mother of Prince William’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She’s also the future queen and has established her place as so.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are flying that William believes Meghan is pulling Harry away from royal traditions. For example, the family goes out on a pheasant shoot each year on Boxing Day. However, Markle is passionately against issues such as fur and blood sport and has been encouraging her husband to eat less meat. She also doesn’t want him to hunt this year.

Sources tell Radar Online that Prince William sees this situation as “concerning” and believes that Meghan Markle is pulling Prince Harry away from certain royal family traditions, which Kate Middleton seems fine with.