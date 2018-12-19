Selena Gomez Looks Joyful As She Steps Out For The First Time Since Entering Rehab

Selena Gomez looked positively happy and healthy as she stepped out with her best friends for a snow-filled trip, the first time she was seen in public since entering a mental health facility back in October. The star was admitted into rehab after suffering a mental breakdown, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Selena was all smiles as she posed for pictures with her besties Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison on Tuesday, who shared several snaps from their ski trip to Big Bear, California. Her public appearance came as sources close to the singer said she is “feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy.”

In one photo, Selena is seen beaming as she stands in the middle of her two girl friends, while ski-tubers are breezing past in the background. In another snap, the Disney alum yells with joy as she stands to the right of her three friends, who all seem to be having the time of their lives. She is seen donning a full-black outfit, completed with a cosy beanie hat and black snow boots.

“She’s spending time with friends and family,” the source told People magazine. Her outing comes just two months after she checked into rehab following a meltdown at the hospital.

Selena was hospitalized twice in October for low white blood cell count, which can be a common side effect for kidney transplant patients like herself. She had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017 due to her battle with lupus, which she has always been open about. During the second hospital visit, the brunette actress had a panic attack, and was therefore sent to a rehab clinic.

“She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source had previously said.

Selena reportedly chose to embark on a dialectical behavior treatment, a therapy aimed at helping people identify negative thinking and behavioral patterns, and then change them. Her rehab check-in happened just a few weeks after she announced she would be taking a break from social media, and encouraged her fans to practice kindness and patience towards others.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember — negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.