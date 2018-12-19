Khloe Kardashian Shares The Important Thing She Does With Baby True Every Day

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, may only be 8-months-old, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star knows the importance of body image and self-confidence and is passing it on to her baby girl.

According to a Tuesday, December 18 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she and True have one very important ritual that they do together each day.

The new mom says that she puts her daughter in front of the mirror and does daily affirmations with her, revealing that she says something to the baby girl’s reflection, and then repeats it back to her as if she’s the one saying it.

Affirmations are confidence-building, supportive statements that people can tell themselves in many situations, whether it has to do with self-confidence, health and fitness, and more.

“She’s only a few months old, but we stand in the mirror, and I say something to her reflection, and I pretend she’s saying it back to herself,” Khloe revealed as she hopes to build her little girl’s confidence as she continues to get older.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian has revealed in the past that she has already struggled with issues involving her daughter. In the past, some social media trolls have criticized baby True, and the reality star knows that social media can be both a blessing and a “curse” to someone’s confidence.

“Social media is a gift and a curse, but I really want to make my daughter feel beautiful and teach her that makeup is fun but, at the end of the day, none of us need it. Let it just be something you enjoy,” Kardashian previously stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson have had a rocky year together. Back in April, the NBA star was busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth just hours after the cheating scandal erupted. The couple decided to stay together in hopes of working through their issues and keeping their family intact.

Now, sources tell the Hollywood Life that Khloe and Tristan are very happy in their relationship and even talking about expanding their family by having baby number two together in the future.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on E! next year.