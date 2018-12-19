Sandra Bullock Has A Novel Idea On How The Oscars Should Be Hosted Next Year

In lieu of an actual host, Sandra Bullock suggests that random people be selected from the audience.

After Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting duties for the 2019 Oscars, Sandra Bullock has come to the rescue with an ingenious way to host the upcoming awards.

According to Fox News, Sandra Bullock suggested that people be randomly selected from the audience to make the award announcements during the 2019 ceremony. Bullock, an Academy Award winner, believes it would be a novel idea if the people selected had no idea they were to be chosen ahead of the announcement, making them have to think quickly in order to have the awards night go smoothly.

“Don’t even have to tell them it’s happening, just put up the teleprompter, and go, ‘it’s your turn,'” Sandra Bullock told the Associated Press during a screening of her upcoming movie, Bird Box.

“You’re an actor, figure it out.”

As to how Bullock came up with the idea? Apparently, it was a spur of the moment answer in response to the query.

“I just pulled that out of my butt. It’s amazing.”

The question of who will host next year’s Oscars has arisen after Kevin Hart stepped down from the duties. He had come under fire for years-old tweets which were “deemed anti-gay,” according to Fox News.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” Kevin Hart revealed in a recent tweet to his official Twitter account.

“This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Hart then followed this tweet up with another one.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

While it does seem unlikely that the Oscars will go ahead without an official compare, Sandra’s suggestion is certainly a novel idea over what to do if someone really did drop out at the very last moment. However, with the Oscars still a couple of months away, it seems more likely that a new MC will be assigned to the task. Although, there was the suggestion from Variety that the 91st Oscars would go ahead with a slew of celebrities hosting rather than one main person.

The 91st Academy Awards is currently scheduled to air on Sunday, February 24, 2019.