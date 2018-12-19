‘Doctor Who’ Gets A Christmas Special for 2019 — Well, Sort Of

The BBC releases a Christmas mini-episode of 'Doctor Who' featuring Jodie Whittaker.

The tradition has always been that BBC’s Doctor Who gets a Christmas special. However, this year, Doctor Who‘s Christmas special has been moved forward and become a New Year’s special instead. But, a new mini-episode has just been released by BBC America that will — hopefully — keep Doctor Who fans satisfied until the New Year’s special.

According to Digital Spy, the BBC has released a new animated mini-episode of Doctor Who.

Unfortunately, the mini-episode is truly small, clocking in at only one minute long. However, at least it is something to tide fans over until January 1.

The clip shows a reworking of the classic Christmas poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

“Twas the night before Christmas, and in Lapland, a jolly fellow was in need of a hand,” the clip opens.

That jolly fellow being Santa, whose sleigh has broken down right before his delivery run on Christmas Eve.

“My sleigh isn’t working and I need to leave now,” Santa exclaims.

Luckily, though, Santa has a direct line to the Thirteenth Doctor and he calls her at his wit’s end.

The Doctor is happy to help out and lends Santa her TARDIS, “but just for tonight.”

You can view the entire clip below.

As for the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special — called the “Who Year’s Day” by the BBC — Den of Geek provides the following synopsis.

“As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring from across the centuries of Earth’s history. Will the Doctor, Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) be able to overcome this threat to Planet Earth?”

The trailer provides additional information with the Thirteenth Doctor declaring that “this is the DNA of the most dangerous creature in the universe.”

“It’s been buried on Earth since the 9th century,” she elaborates as images of what appears to be Vikings are shown.

You can view the trailer for the Who Year’s Day special below.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, regarding the rumors that Jodie Whittaker would only be in one season of Doctor Who, Whittaker has confirmed that she would like to return for a second season of the cult classic series.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker revealed to the Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Doctor Who returns to the BBC with the New Year’s Day special on January 1. BBC America will also present a Doctor Who marathon of all the Christmas specials at 12 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, December 24.