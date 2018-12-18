Kylie Jenner Named One Of ‘Forbes’ Wealthiest Celebs Of 2018 Along With Oprah, Steven Spielberg, And More

Once again, Kylie Jenner is proving that 2018 is the year of Kylie.

Earlier this year, the reality TV star and lip kit mogul was named “one of America’s richest self-made women” and graced the cover of Forbes, mostly in thanks to her cosmetics company. Now, Jenner is adding her name to yet another Forbes list, this time with a spot on the list of wealthiest celebrities for 2018.

Jenner added her name to this coveted list for the very first time, joining the likes of other big names such as Oprah and Steven Spielberg. This year’s top earner was Star Wars creator George Lucas, who has an impressive net worth of $5.4 billion. Next on the list is Steven Spielberg, whose worth is now $3.7 billion followed by none other than media mogul Oprah Winfrey, with $2.8 billion to her name.

Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan also made this list at $1.7 billion, earning most of it from his shoe empire and his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Jenner earned the No. 5 spot on the list with an estimated net worth of $900 million. According to the publication, she is on pace to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever. And tied at fifth with Kylie is Jay Z, who is also estimated to be worth around $900 million.

Here is how the rest of the list pans out:

7. David Copperfield

$875 million

8. Sean Combs aka Diddy

$825 million

9. (tie) Tiger Woods

$800 million

9. (tie) James Patterson

$800 million

None of the other Kardashian sisters earned a spot on this particular list including Kim Kardashian West, who also has a cosmetics line of her own. When Jenner graced the cover of Forbes a few months ago, she attributed that success of her lip kit and makeup sales to her social media presence, where she has over 120 million followers on Instagram alone.

“Social media is an amazing platform. I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

The 21-year-old said that with her family members all having other businesses and gigs, she wanted to find something that she would be able to do on her own and thus the lipkit was born.

“I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own,” Jenner says.

Aside from her lipkit, Jenner has also generated income from plenty of other things like endorsements and partnerships with Adidas and a few other companies, though the vast majority of her fortune has come from her makeup empire.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, another Jenner, this time Kendall, was named the top paid model of 2018, earning $20 million last year alone.

It pays to be a KarJenner.