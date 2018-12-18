Britney Spears Shows Off Dance Moves In New Instagram Video To Promote Las Vegas Residency

The clip features a sneak peek at her rehearsal for 'Britney: Domination.'

Britney Spears is getting fans revved up for he upcoming performance. The pop star shared a set of videos on her Instagram account, giving viewers a sneak peek at her dance moves as she was surrounded by her enthusiastic back-up dancers.

In the first video, Spears wears a long-sleeved white crop top and black leggings that both show off her enviable figure. As her backup dancers gyrate around her, the singer dances to her hit song, “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

The second video shows Spears in the same outfit, but with her long blonde hair tied back in a ponytail. Onlookers can be heard to clap and cheer as she — and her dancers — perform a series of complicated moves, certain to wow her hordes of loyal fans.

All of this hard work is in preparation for Spears’ highly anticipated second concert residency, “Britney: Domination” in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is scheduled to premiere in February of 2019, and will conclude in August of that same year after a planned run of 32 shows.

This will be the second time the pop star has enjoyed a Las Vegas residency, and it looks to be even more impressive than her first efforts. “Britney: Piece of Me” ran from December of 2013 through December of 2017, to widespread acclaim.

With “Britney: Piece of Me” pulling in nearly $138 million during its run — and garnering widespread critical acclaim — anticipation is high for “Britney: Domination.” And judging from these videos, it looks like Spears is ready to deliver — and she’s more than a little excited about returning to Las Vegas.

“I am so happy to be returning to my second home — Las Vegas!” Spears said in a press release, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I’m working on a brand-new show and I’m so excited for my fans to see it! It’s going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can’t wait to perform at Park Theater.”

Spears has had a busy year, and it looks like she’s not slowing down any time soon. Besides preparing for her highly anticipated residency, the singer is also in the middle of promoting her new perfume, Prerogative, which is her 25th scent so far.

Besides a whirlwind professional year, Spears is also riding high on her personal triumphs. The pop star and her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari, appear to be going strong — if their PDA-laden Instagram posts are any indication. The two have been together since 2017, when they met while filming the video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party.”