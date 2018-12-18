Miley Cyrus Covers Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ With Mark Ronson

The singer pays homage to Grande's first release after the Manchester tragedy.

Miley Cyrus is becoming the queen of cover songs, but her latest musical rendition has special meaning. Cyrus and her collaborator Mark Ronson recently teamed up to cover Ariana Grande’s top 10 hit “No Tears Left to Cry” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. The song was Grande’s first release after the 2017 terrorist bombing took the lives of 22 fans during a concert at Manchester Arena in England, according to E! News.

“No Tears Left to Cry” songwriter Savan Kotecha told Billboard that after the tragedy, Grande wanted her first new song “to be positive and talk about positivity and love,” adding, “I don’t have any tears left to cry.”

“No Tears Left to Cry” went on to become Grande’s ninth top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Cyrus and Ronson’s cover of the song, which you can see in the video below, is a more soulful take on the song than Grande’s upbeat version.

Mark Ronson took to Twitter to reveal that he loved the chance to cover the song and he offered thanks to composer Chris Elliott for the “beautiful string arrangement” on both “No Tears Left to Cry” and “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” his previous collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson performed the songs “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and a cover of the John Lennon-Yoko Ono classic “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” on Saturday Night Live. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Cyrus made headlines for her physics-defying outfit as she belted out the first song on the live NBC late-night series.

As for her collaboration with Mark Ronson, it is turning out to be a match made in heaven. Cyrus is known for her musical collaborations—she famously dueted with Joan Jett on the Oprah Winfrey Show and collaborated with Ariana Grande on the Crowded House tune “Don’t Dream It’s Over” on her YouTube channel back in 2010 and at Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert last year—but her fusion with Mark Ronson was a long time coming.

During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Ronson revealed that he “stalked” Cyrus for four years before they connected, according to Billboard.

“Any time before this would have not been right, and any time after this would have been too far away,” Cyrus said of her team-up with the musician and producer. “I think it’s perfect timing with this song, at the time that it’s out in the world.”

You can see Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson performing “No Tears Left to Cry” in the video below.

Of her relationship with Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus recently told Sirius XM host Andy Cohen that she’d like to become closer friends with the pop superstar.

“She’s here in New York actually and we’ve been texting,” Cyrus revealed earlier this month, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. “I just want to go to the club with her. I want to play our new song and go to the club. I’ve been trying to start a real relationship and not ask her to work or collaborate too much. I feel like she could use a friend and I could use a friend, I’d love to start that relationship with her.”