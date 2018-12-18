Meghan Markle Displays Her Baby Bump In London As Family Drama Continues

The Duchess of Sussex spent time talking with nursing home residents Tuesday.

Despite all the family drama swirling around her as the holidays approach, Meghan Markle remained all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump in her final official outing before she spends Christmas with the royal family.

E! News reported that the Duchess of Sussex appeared in London on Tuesday morning at the Royal Variety Charity’s Brinsworth House wearing a sweet dress by Brock Collection and a wool coat by Soia & Kyo. The charity provides assistance to people who’ve worked professionally in the entertainment industry, and Queen Elizabeth is a patron.

Markle kept her smile on the outing and touched her expanding midsection even though her estranged sister, Samantha Markle, slammed her on Twitter after her dad Thomas Markle pleaded for the duchess to end their bad blood on Good Morning Britain the day before.

Thomas Markle pleaded with Queen Elizabeth to step in and help repair the rift in his family. However, it seems unlikely that the queen will acquiesce the Markle patriarch’s wishes. On Twitter, the duchess’s sister called her out in a much harsher way. Samantha accused her sister of “ghosting” their family.

Samantha wrote, “He did reach out privately to exhaust, but this woman thinks it’s cool to ghost an entire family, best friend of 30 years, ex-husband who treated her very well, and trade everyone out for the royals and Clooneys.”

During her visit to the nursing home, the duchess met with four people staying in the facility. One of the residents was an actress like Markle herself used to be, Mona Hammond, who portrayed Blossom Jackson in the British sudser EastEnders.

The @RoyalVariety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. pic.twitter.com/Ewr8WsTOkp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

Kensington Palace posted videos of the meetings in which Markle touched her baby bump and explained that she felt “very pregnant today.” The duchess listened as the residents relayed their life stories. In one instance, a woman explained that she chose her career over children in response to Markle’s question about if she had children. The duchess told the woman that she understood making that choice.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Royal Variety Charity chairman Giles Cooper said, “The timing of the visit is fantastic as it comes a few weeks after the Royal Variety performance, which she attended with Prince Harry. It’s nice to have the bride here.”

The duchess has never commented publically about her family drama on her father’s side, and it appears that she is not letting it affect her as she goes about her royal duties. Continuing to embarrass Markle in the media may not be the best course of action for her family to take if they sincerely hope to heal their estrangement.