Bethenny Frankel Thankful To Be Alive After Near-Fatal Allergic Reaction To Fish

The 'Real Housewives of New York' alum was unconscious for 15 minutes after eating soup.

Bethenny Frankel is grateful to be alive after a major medical scare over the weekend. The Real Housewives of New York alum had revealed that she was hospitalized after suffering a near-fatal reaction after eating soup that contained fish.

Frankel, 48, took to social media to share the scary news with fans, revealing she couldn’t talk or see and was then unconscious for 15 minutes before medical staff saved her, according to People.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Frankel also thanked Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts for saving her life and revealed she planned to make a donation to the medical facility.

“Of course my next project is to get them new mattresses from @Casper bc they have no budget for TVs or comfortable beds 🙁 for really sick people,” Frankel wrote, per Entertainment Tonight.

The Bravo star and Skinnygirl founder also promised fans she would start wearing a medical ID bracelet after the near-death experience and vowed to make it “a mission of mine” to donate lifesaving EpiPens to schools and other organizations.

Real Housewives fans are well aware of Frankel’s fish allergy. During a trip to Colombia during Season 10 of the Bravo reality show, she got sick after mistakenly eating soup with fish in it after thinking it was chicken. Frankel revealed that her throat was itching and she ran to the restroom and vomited.

“It’s the worst feeling, your throat gets itchy, you feel like you’re going to throw up,” Frankel said during a confessional scene on the Bravo hit. “It’s like poison inside you.”

Bethenny Frankel previously answered a fan on Twitter who asked her what kind of allergy she has.

“I’m deathly allergic to fish (not shellfish) & it was hidden [in the soup],” the mom of one revealed.

Bethenny Frankel’s near-death experience closes out a tumultuous year for the Bravo star in which she has turned to her fans for support.

In August, Frankel’s former boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead at the age of 51 in his New York apartment following a suspected drug overdose. Frankel received an outpouring of support from her fans as she mourned the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend.