Offset Stands By His Decision To Crash Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Show On Twitter

It seems like Offset’s crusade to try and win Cardi B’s heart back has not ended yet, despite being kicked off the stage after crashing her latest show at the Rolling Loud festival. On Sunday, the Migos rapper took to Twitter to insist that his estranged wife deserved a public apology, despite the fact that he was taking a huge risk by storming into her show.

“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A n—a was just trying…..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh,” he wrote.

Offset, 27, appeared on stage while Cardi performed in Los Angeles on Saturday evening and brought out a “take me back” banner” made out of white and red roses, as reported by the Daily Mail. He then delivered a heartfelt apology, but to no avail, as his baby mama looked less than impressed and even pulled away when he tried to hold her hand. Offset’s surprise appearance was met with a mix of booing and cheering, but the whole thing was over in a matter of seconds as the former couple exchanged some words on stage before the “Bad and Boujee” rapper took off with his extravagant props and Cardi carried on with the show.

“I just wanna tell you I’m sorry. In person, in front of the world. Whatever I gotta do to show you I love you,” Offset said before disappearing backstage.

The duo shares a 5-month-old baby girl, Kulture, and while a lot of social media users have been cheering him on and would like to see Cardi take her baby daddy back, others have been bashing him nonstop and telling the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to ignore his apologies. And despite not wanting to air her dirty laundry during her Rolling Loud concert, Cardi took to Instagram afterward to ask her followers to be nicer to people, particularly to Offset, as he is still the father of her child.

“I know, I see a lot of people bashing me because they’re feeling because I’m defending my baby-father they’re thinking I’m gonna get back together with him,” she said in a video. “I’m not saying that I’m going to get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.”

Cardi then referred to Pete Davidson, who earlier in the day posted a suicidal message on Instagram before deleting his account. On multiple occasions, Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance has talked about how he has been severely bullied both online and in person.

“I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling. I wouldn’t want that,” Cardi said.