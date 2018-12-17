Jada Pinkett-Smith Pens Touching Note To Pete Davidson Following His Troubling Note

Fans and celebrities from all around the world are hoping for the best for Pete Davidson. Now, Jada Pinkett-Smith has penned a touching note to him amid his recent crisis. According to B. Scott, just hours after Pete’s post on Saturday, December 15, Jada Pinkett took to Twitter with a message to Pete. She admitted she knows how it feels to battle depression and offered words of encouragement. She tweeted, “Pete Davidson… hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love somewhere around you… today! Right now! And then… let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better.”

Jada Pinkett’s message to Pete Davidson has gone viral with more than 17,000 likes. Many fans have also chimed in to support Pete Davidson. The latest news about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s message to Pete Davidson follows a string of reports about Pete Davidson. According to the New York Times, the Saturday Night Live star and ex-fiance of Ariana Grande took to social media with a distressing post on Saturday, December 15. He wrote, “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

A severely depressed Pete concluded his post by writing, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore” before deleting his Instagram account and it didn’t take long for people to rush to his aid. It has been reported that a Manhattan police officer was dispatched to the actor’s home after the New York Police Department was contacted by an NBC representative.

Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

Pete Davidson’s debacle reportedly started after his ex Ariana Grande’s online feud with Kanye West. For those who missed the social media debate, Ariana reportedly commented about Kanye’s online feud with Drake reportedly suggesting that fans “stop paying attention to grown men arguing online.” In response to her comment, Kanye West fired back saying, “People will no longer take mental health for a joke.” Ariana responded with an apology to Kanye West describing her previous comment as “insensitive.”

No matter what we think of celebrities or public figures, Pete Davidson is a human being who deserves to live. The thousands of hurtful comments to him are shameful and inhumane. Please know Pete, that you are loved by millions. Most of all, your family loves you unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/t5EFwCboEd — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 15, 2018

Pete Davidson also chimed in in agreement with Kanye West. He wrote, ” No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health,” Mr. Davidson wrote. “I’m seriously disgusted.” Shortly after, he shared his own troubling post via Instagram. In the past, Pete Davidson has been very vocal about his struggles with mental health revealing how borderline personality disorder has impacted his life over the years.

“I’ve spoken about B.P.D. and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month before deleting his account. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”