Adam Schiff Wants To Obtain Trump’s Deutsche Bank Records Because Of Its History Of ‘Laundering Russian Money’

Democratic House Representative Adam Schiff is taking his responsibilities seriously.

California’s representative Schiff, who is likely to become the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was speaking with NBC News‘ Chuck Todd on Meet the Press when he said that Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank records must be exposed because they are most likely to be compromised. Saying that the Deutsche Bank had an infamous record of “laundering Russian money,” Schiff maintained that if Mueller fails to look more closely at Trump’s business deals with other countries, and Russia in particular, it is Congress’ responsibility to do so.

“Well, the concern about Deutsche Bank is that they have a history of laundering Russian money. And this, apparently, was the one bank that was willing to do business with the Trump Organization.” If this is a form of compromise, it needs to be exposed.”

Schiff first made the comments about him wanting to investigate Trump’s bank records in a profile piece published in the New Yorker last week. In it, the California Democrat who has been chastened by the President mockingly as “little Adam Schitt” said that he intends to “subpoena information on Trump’s transactions with the bank because of the German financial institution’s longtime relationship with Trump and its past ties to Russian money laundering.”

Adam Schiff Suggests Trump Might Be Compromised For Ties To Deutsche Bank https://t.co/xaQE3rb94L pic.twitter.com/Xw891xOv8I — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2018

Trump has sought to draw a red line around his business and make it off limits to investigation. But his business was trying to curry favor with the Kremlin, and we can’t ignore that. If there is any financial compromise, it would be negligent not to investigate and expose it. pic.twitter.com/PKWgrz7rcy — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 16, 2018

Trump does have a long history of being associated with the German bank. He first began working with them in the 1990s when the big banks of Wall Street wouldn’t lend money to Trump after a string of business mishaps. Schiff contends that scrutinizing his bank records will give investigators evidence of likely financial collusion with Russia.

Earlier this year, Trump had reportedly “exploded” after being made aware of inaccurate news reports which said that the special counsel had subpoenaed his transaction records with Deutsche Bank, leading to suggestions that Trump considered firing Robert Mueller.

“This is bulls**t!” Trump told his former attorney John Dowd, according to journalist Bob Woodward’s book, Fear: Trump In The White House.

Trump also warned the special counsel that him looking into his business deals would be a “red line” that he dare not cross, something Schiff referred to in his interview with Chuck Todd.

“The president has wanted to draw a red line and say, ‘You can’t look at my business.’ But if the president’s business is trying to curry favor with the Kremlin, we can’t ignore that,” said Schiff. “If Mueller is not looking into this, and I don’t know whether he is, someone needs to because otherwise, we are being derelict with our security.”