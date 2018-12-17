Cohen Lawyer Takes Dig At Trump And Giuliani, Says They Have ‘Problems’ With Facts

Michael Cohen’s former lawyer Lanny Davis told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt in an interview broadcast Sunday that Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have “problems” with the facts, Raw Story reports.

Davis’ comments come amid Rudy Giuliani’s Sunday cable news crusade — as previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump’s attorney appeared on multiple cable news shows today, seemingly in an effort to defend his prominent client by smearing Michael Cohen.

Giuliani’s ubiquitous presence is already backfiring, since New York University law professor Melissa Murray slammed the attorney for his defense of Donald Trump, arguing that the United States is “in a death spiral of stupid.”

“We are living in strange times. I mean, we are in a death spiral of stupid. This is insanity,” the professor said.

Michael Cohen’s former lawyer Lanny Davis had even more to say about Giuliani, and couldn’t resist taking a jab at Donald Trump.

“Giuliani has had problems with the facts, because his client has had a problem with the facts. And in a funny way, I have sympathy for Mr. Giuliani, even though he knows he’s not telling the truth, but he’s reflecting his client who doesn’t tell the truth.”

Davis’ comments were in reference to Giuliani’s claims that Michael Cohen can be heard using the word “cash” in a leaked tape of Trump and Cohen discussing a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The tape, according to Davis, proves the opposite.

According to CNN, although the audio is muddled, Donald Trump can be heard using the word “cash,” while presumably ordering his then-personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to pay McDougal off. Unlike Donald Trump who remains president of the United States, Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison.

As the Washington Post reported on December 12, a New York federal judge sentenced Cohen to three years in prison for giving false statements to Congress and financial crimes. Authorities allege that Cohen made the hush money payments on behalf and at the direction of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, therefore breaking campaign finance laws.

But according to his former lawyer Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen is a changed man. In an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos broadcast Friday, as reported by the New York Times, Cohen said that he is “angry” with himself for being loyal to Trump, adding that the president significantly changed as a person since taking office.

Lanny Davis verified his former client’s claims, adding that the only reason Cohen was willing to give an interview to ABC News were Donald Trump’s attacks at his family. The president’s former fixer, according to Davis, now considers Trump a “bully.”