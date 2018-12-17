’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Addresses Cheating Allegations

The TLC hit reality television series 90 Day Fiance is now in its sixth season and the drama between the new couples has not stopped. This season of the show features Brazilian bombshell Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her American husband Colt Johnson. According to a recent report from Us Weekly, Johnson has been accused of cheating on his wife and he has since addressed the accusations.

The show documents the K-1 process that Americans have to go through in order to bring their international partners into the United States. During their time on the show, Lima and Johnson had their fair share of ups and downs. Upon arrival, Lima seemed disappointed at her husband’s living arrangements, as it was revealed that he was still living with his mother and several cats.

In an effort to pacify his then-fiance, Johnson took Lima to look at possible wedding venues. While there, she accused him of being a “womanizer” after she noticed him flirting with a female member of the venue’s staff, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Last week, Lima took to social media to accuse her now-husband of cheating on her. According to a report from E! News, Lima shared several screenshots of Johnson’s alleged cheating.

“Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!” the reality TV star captioned one of the photos.

“And [he has] plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.]”

In the screenshot, Johnson can be seen sending messages to a woman telling her they need to “stop talking for a bit” because Lima is “violent.”

Today, Johnson has finally addressed the accusations from his wife. He took to Instagram to post a clip of President Bill Clinton as he discussed his affair with White House intern at the time, Monica Lewinsky. Johnson used the caption of the video to explain himself. He said since being on the show, he has “received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women.”

“These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom,” he admitted. “The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

“In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures. I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered.”

Johnson’s alleged mistress has also shared her side of the story, according to E! News.

The couple secretly got married in June but they haven’t been able to maintain a stable relationship. Lima was arrested on domestic battery charges in November but the charges have since been dropped.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.