Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Hourglass Figure In New Photo

Paulina Gretzky is showing off her ski bunny style as she hits the slopes in Aspen with her girlfriends.

On Sunday, December 16, Paulina Gretzky posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account as she posed with two of her girlfriends. The three girls are seen wearing ski suits as they stand in the white, winter snow.

Paulina wears a red and white jumpsuit that hugs all of her curves and shows off her hourglass figure. Her long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in long, soft curls that fall down her back and shoulders.

Gretzky, who should be comfortable in a cold climate as she is the daughter of hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky, also sports a pair of reflective sunglasses, and a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow, nude-colored lips, and darkened brows.

Her friends wear similar ensembles, with one donning a white jumpsuit and a black Chanel waist purse, and the other rocking a black suit. All three women look similar in their snow attire and sunglasses, as the model compares them to “Charlie’s Angels.”

In the background of the photo, multiple people can be seen enjoying the winter weather, as the snowy mountaintop and blue sky are seen in the background.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paulina Gretzky is currently engaged to professional golfer Dustin Johnson. The pair shares two children together, River Jones and Tatum, and have been engaged since 2013.

However, they’ve recently gone through a rough patch after rumors that Dustin cheated on his fiance surfaced online. Paulina later deleted all of the photos of her baby daddy from Instagram.

Later, Dustin tweeted, “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

During a previous interview with Golf Digest, the model opened up about growing up with a famous father. When she was asked if she understood that her father was a hockey icon, she says she knew it all.

“Totally! I went to games with my mom all the time, especially in New York. One thing I get from my mom is this constant need to support the person that you’re with. In this athletic world, I see how hard it is for Dustin sometimes,” Paulina Gretzky stated of being in the world of professional athletics.