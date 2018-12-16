Michael Cohen ‘Feared For His Country And His Family’ When Trump Won, Says Attorney

Michael Cohen’s former attorney Lanny Davis said Sunday that Cohen “feared for his country and his family” when Trump became president, the Hill reports.

According to Davis, his former client not only “feared” for his family and his country when Trump won, but underwent a remarkable transformation as well.

“Now that he saw Donald Trump as president, he underwent a genuine transformation because he feared for his country and his family when Donald Trump was president.”

Davis’s statements echo those of his former client, expressed recently in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cohen told Stephanopoulos that he is “angry” with himself for having remained loyal to Donald Trump. Trump, Cohen added, changed significantly since becoming president.

“It was just a change. I will tell you that the gentleman that is sitting now in the Oval Office is not the Donald Trump that I remember from Trump Tower,” he said. Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer spoke to ABC News after being sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was sentenced for crimes which include hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Both women allegedly had affairs with Donald Trump. In an effort to cover up the affairs, Trump reportedly directed Cohen to pay the women off. The president vehemently denies instructing Cohen, and keeps downplaying his relationship with the lawyer.

But according to Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis, Donald Trump’s former fixer has turned his back on the president. Cohen is now “taking ownership in his statement to the court of his personal responsibility for his behavior,” Davis said.

This is not the first time for Davis to publicly speak out in support of his client while criticizing President Trump. As the Washington Examiner reported, in a recent interview Davis compared Donald Trump to Richard Nixon, arguing that Nixon “respected” the United States Constitution. Unlike Nixon, who resigned to avoid impeachment, Trump does “not respect the boundaries of the rule of law,” according to Davis.

It remains to be seen whether Michael Cohen’s testimony will be a game changer for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. As the Guardian reported, some legal experts claim that Cohen’s sentencing is merely a sign of what is yet to come — more trouble for the “embattled” president.

A member of Mueller’s team testified in court during Cohen’s trial, praising Trump’s former lawyer for collaborating with the special counsel, but refused to provide details. According to legal experts the Guardian spoke to, this means that Mueller could be coming for Donald Trump’s inner circle next.