Trump ‘Absolutely’ Willing To Shut Government Down Over Border Wall, Says Stephen Miller

President Donald Trump will “absolutely” shut the government down if Congress doesn’t approve funding for his border wall, White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller said today, Newsweek reports. Trump will do “whatever is necessary” to “protect” the United States, according to Miller.

For President Trump this is not the first time to threaten government shutdown. He has done so on numerous occasions since taking office. This time, however, the threat appears to have lead to somewhat of a compromise. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently agreed to put $1.6 billion of taxpayer money to fencing and other border security measures.

Although Schumer insists that he does not, in fact, support a “physical wall,” the decision to compromise appears to have come back to haunt him. A group of border-state House Democrats urged Schumer to withdraw the proposal. This prompted the Minority Leader to request that they retract their statements and agree with his position.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Schumer’s $1.6 billion compromise has not accomplished much. President Trump is pressing Congressional Democrats, insisting that they up the funding to $5 billion. According to Stephen Miller, the Democrats are facing a simple dilemma: They can either protect the American working class, or illegal immigrants.

According to Miller, the Democrats need to decide “whether they want to fight for America’s working class, or promote illegal immigration. At stake is the question of whether or not the United States remains a sovereign country.”

On @FaceTheNation, Stephen Miller says the Trump administration will do whatever is necessary to get the border wall, including a government shutdown in the coming days https://t.co/LgthZpkQXj pic.twitter.com/ZjoIsD5LUT — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 16, 2018

While taking a jab at the Democratic Party, seemingly in the same breath, Miller commented on the death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan child. The little girl, Jackeline Caal, died in custody at the United States border with Mexico.

Although many have criticized Trump’s brutal immigration policy, citing it as the reason for Caal’s death, Miller does not see the situation that way. According to the White House adviser, Caal’s death is a “painful reminder of the ongoing humanitarian tragedy that is illegal immigration and the misery that it spreads.”

Stephen Miller’s hostility toward immigrants comes as no surprise, given that the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal‘s investigation found that the White House adviser has been connected to white nationalist ideas since college.

Stephen Miller: White House will do 'whatever is necessary' to build border wall https://t.co/GyueMnUzLG pic.twitter.com/nf2abdIsbi — New York Post (@nypost) December 16, 2018

According to Reveal, the architect of Trump’s immigration policy was introduced to white nationalist ideas as an undergraduate at Duke University, where he was a member of the Duke Conservative Union and friends with prominent white supremacist Richard Spencer.

While in college, the report states, Miller authored a series of columns slamming multiculturalism. Ironically, some members of Miller’s own family are immigrants. The White House adviser’s uncle, David Glosser, publicly denounced his relative in a Facebook post.