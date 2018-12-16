Melania Trump Reportedly Fears For Donald Trump’s Health Amid Heightened Mueller Investigation

Donald Trump is at the center of heightened controversy regarding the investigation of Russian collusion and influence being led by Robert Mueller, and reports suggest the president isn’t too pleased about his life being under the legal microscope. In addition, according to Hollywood Life, Melania Trump is reportedly worried about her husband’s health amid the investigation because it seems as if the walls are caving in on him. Now an insider is reportedly sharing details about Melania’s concerns.

“Melania is concerned about the effect all these investigations are having on Donald’s health, but she isn’t concerned about the outcome of any investigations,” the insider said. “Melania believes her husband’s claim that he’s being subjected to a ‘witch hunt’ and that there’s no truth to the allegations against him.”

The insider went on to share details about the heightened levels of stress the president is facing. “Donald is still under immense stress right now though,” the insider added. “He feels like he’s being attacked from all sides and that his enemies will stop at nothing to bring him down, and Melania can’t help worrying about how his body is dealing with all that stress, which keeps growing by the day.”

The insider went on to explain how the first lady is trying to support her husband amid the investigation. However, recent reports about Melania’s concerns for Donald’s health follow a string of similar reports about her spokesperson. In addition to the president’s alleged stress, Melania’s spokesperson is also under heightened pressure due to the ongoing criticism the first lady has faced in recent weeks for overstepping her bounds regarding West Wing staffing. Her office recently announced dissatisfaction with one of John Bolton’s aides, and recommended that the person “no longer deserved the honor” of serving the White House, as reported by the Hill.

According to CNN, Stephanie Grisham released a fiery op-ed in Melania’s defense. Grisham’s statements are reportedly in response to CNN contributor Kate Anderson Brower’s claim that she has “proved that she doesn’t understand what it means to be first lady.” Grisham has argued that the media constantly disregards Melania’s efforts to “work on behalf of the people of this country.”

Donald Trump has also defended himself and his administration amid the allegations, blaming Mueller for his alleged shortcomings. Trump recently made headlines after addressing his approval rating. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Trump blasted Mueller for his seemingly lackluster approval rating. Although many political experts beg to differ, Trump claimed his approval rating would be “at least 75 percent” if he weren’t tied to the Mueller investigation.