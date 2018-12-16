Trump doesn't seem to understand the difference between news and parody.

In the world of Alice In Wonderland, where the line between fact and fiction seems blurry, a tweet today from Donald Trump has many people scratching their heads and wondering who is really gaslighting whom? For decades, Saturday Night Live has been providing a cheeky take on current events and politics with a weekly mock news segment titled “Weekend Update”, hosted by comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che.

But Trump’s morning tweet seems to indicate that he has missed the joke, and thinks SNL falls under the category of news show rather than entertainment. Raw Story reports that Trump tweeted about the legality of imbalanced comedy, and suggested that by airing the sketch show, that perhaps NBC was committing a crime.

“A REAL scandal is the one-sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

Trump’s tweet creates far more questions than answers. Does he not understand that comedy is still comedy even if it doesn’t appeal to you? As someone who has been a guest host on SNL, does he really think “Weekend Update” is a news program rather than a current events parody?

The New York Post says that Trump believes the real political scandal of the day is the collusion between Saturday Night Live and the Democratic party. The inference seems to be that NBC News is in on all of this and uses the show to smear Trump and other Republicans.

The popular “Weekend Update” segment of SNL goes back to the founding of the show in the 1970s, and has always been hosted by comedians, like Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Seth Meyers, Dennis Miller, and Tina Fey, so it seems unlikely that anyone is really getting their news from the show.

But the tweet storm continued, suggesting that everyone is focused on the legal issues surrounding the Trump administration and that nobody seems concerned about the Clinton email probe or about the relationship of FBI employees Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, who has been fired from his position at the agency, and has been stripped of his security clearance.

“So where are all the missing Text messages between fired FBI agents Peter S and the lovely Lisa Page, his lover. Just reported that they have been erased and wiped clean. What an outrage as the totally compromised and conflicted Witch Hunt moves ever so slowly forward. Want them!”

Trump wonders aloud why the media isn’t as concerned with other political matters as they are with his current predicaments.