Trump Lashes Out At Michael Cohen, Calls Him A ‘Rat’ After FBI ‘Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter earlier today to share a series of messages, one of which contained a few harsh words for both Michael Cohen and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a tweet made approximately two hours ago as of the writing of this article, Trump referred to Michael Cohen — his former legal counsel — as a “rat,” and also excoriated the FBI for — what he sees as — the double standards they continue to employ in regards to their investigations. Calling the unannounced raid on Cohen’s office “unthinkable” and “unheard of” in addition to claiming that it was entirely illegal in the first place, it appears that the president is altogether unhappy with the conduct of the FBI as of late.

This should come as no surprise, as CNN reports, given that the FBI has had a central role to play in assisting special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Recently released documents surrounding the FISA warrant — or foreign surveillance warrant — on Trump associate Carter Page failed to indicate that the warrant, which was based on controversial claims provided by former intelligence officer Christopher Steele, was ultimately funded by Democrats. Per Fox News, the Steele dossier produced by Fusion GPS — and “paid for by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign through law firm Perkins Coie” — formed a vital part of the backbone for the current Mueller probe.

Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump currently enjoy an acrimonious relationship, largely due to the fact that Cohen quickly “flipped” his support in the aftermath of the FBI raid of his offices. Charged not for any connection to Russian agents, but rather for making payments to women that allegedly had affairs with the president prior to him seeking office, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, per CNN.

Giuliani tears into Cohen: "He lies to fit the situation he’s in" https://t.co/QZeBrzZuJI pic.twitter.com/KQYTYJhVwh — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2018

Claiming that his initial joy at getting to work with a “famous real estate mogul” quickly devolved to a feeling of “blind loyalty to this man that led me to choose a path of darkness over light,” Cohen made an emotional plea during his sentencing. On the contrary side, current Trump counsel — and former Mayor of New York City — Rudy Guiliani would instead call Cohen “aggressively disloyal,” a sentiment that Trump is likely to share given today’s Twitter post.

It is unclear when the electorate can expect to see an end to the Mueller probe, though no clear end remains in sight. According to Bloomberg, the probe has cost taxpayers approximately $25 million since the special counsel was first appointed in May of 2017.