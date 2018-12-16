‘Revenge’ Co-Stars Emily VanCamp And Josh Bowman Are Married

It looks like congratulations are in order for former Revenge co-stars turn real-life couple Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman. According to a report from US Weekly, the pair tied the knot in the Bahamas on Saturday, December 15.

VanCamp and Bowman first crossed paths on the ABC drama Revenge in 2011. The pair began dating around 2012, and later announced their engagement in 2017, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. After Bowman’s proposal, the actress took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous new diamond ring. She posted an adorable photo of herself using both hands to cover her face but giving viewers a great look at the new rock.

Since they’ve been together, the pair has been relatively private about their relationship, but while talking about her engagement, VanCamp told Entertainment Weekly Bowman did an amazing job. “He did good,” she said. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

While talking to InStyle Australia, the actress gushed about her British beau. “I have a wonderful love in my life. I find myself dreaming about [having children] all the time. In your late 20s, you start to realize you can’t call yourself a baby anymore,” she said, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

The couple has yet to officially share the news of their wedding but it seems it was fellow Revenge actress, Ashley Madekwe, who might have let the beans spill. The actress spent the weekend documenting her travels to the island and showing off her wedding outfit on her Instagram Story. VanCamp also shared a photo of herself basking in the tropical sun before her nuptials.

Fans of the pair have already been flooding VanCamp’s Instagram comment section with congratulatory notes. “Congrats Ems!! You and Josh deserve to be happily ever after! Such an inspiration,” one fan wrote on VanCamp’s most recent photo. “Congratulations to you both,” another echoed.

After Revenge ended in 2015, VanCamp reprised her role of Sharon Carter in the 2016 superhero movie Captain America: Civil War. She then returned to TV in January with medical drama, the Resident, which is currently in its second season.

As for Bowman, the actor starred in another ABC series, Time After Time, which only lasted one season. He also landed an appearance on an episode of Doctor Who, the Daily Mail reported.