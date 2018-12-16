Giuliani Slams ‘Pathetic’ Michael Cohen: ‘He Lies To Fit The Situation He’s In’

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani slammed Michael Cohen in an interview broadcast Sunday, describing him as “pathetic,” the Hill reports.

“The man is pathetic… He’s a lawyer. He’s the guy you depend on to determine whether or not you should do it this or way or that way,” he said.

Giuliani’s comments come after Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen’s sentencing to three years in prison. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cohen was sentenced for four crimes which include hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. Cohen claims to have made the payments on behalf and at the direction of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

In an interview following Michael Cohen’s sentencing, Donald Trump downplayed his former personal lawyer’s role in the Trump Organization, claiming that Cohen “did more public relations” than law. Contradicting Trump, Cohen reaffirmed in media interviews that the president had indeed directed him to break campaign finance laws. Cohen’s three-year sentence is the longest imposed sentence to an individual connected to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.

But according to Rudy Giuliani, Cohen is not to be trusted because of his changing explanations.

“OK, now he says the opposite. You’re going to tell me which is the truth? I think I know what the truth is but unless you are god, this man, you will never know what the truth is. He lies to fit the situation he’s in.”

But it is not only Cohen who has changed explanations. As Time pointed out, Donald Trump changed his story on the Stormy Daniels payoff on multiple occasions. Trump first denied knowing about the payment, then claimed that no campaign funds were used to pay off Daniels. In May, Trump claimed to have reimbursed Cohen, subsequently criticizing his own attorney Rudy Giuliani for “getting the facts wrong.”

Giuliani melts down defending Trump lies about Cohen: ‘Unless you’re god, you’ll never know what the truth is’https://t.co/HilxzCTBdd — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 16, 2018

Now, the narrative the White House is trying to push appears to be that Trump indeed paid off Daniels and McDougal, but without violating campaign finance laws.

“It’s not a crime. Paying $130,000 to Stormy ‘whatever’ and paying… the other one is not a crime,” Giuliani reaffirmed today. “If it’s not a campaign expense, it can’t be a campaign contribution,” he explained.

Rudy Giuliani’s decision to slam Cohen as dishonest and “pathetic” may come as a surprise to some, given that Trump’s current attorney has praised Cohen in the past, describing him as “honorable.” But now that Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison, Donald Trump’s legal team appears to be denouncing and smearing the lawyer, seemingly in an effort to distance the president from him.

As reported by the New York Times, in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos broadcast Friday, Cohen said that he is “angry” with himself for being loyal to Donald Trump.