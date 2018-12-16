‘B&B’ Spoilers For The Week Of December 17: Liam Backs Taylor & Shames Brooke, Maya Returns

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 17 reveals that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will find themselves at odds regarding Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) returns home with bad news, per Soaps.

B&B spoilers for Monday, December 17

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) feels that Hope should mind her own business regarding Kelly (Zoe Pennington) and Taylor. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope and Steffy will be each other’s throats with Liam trying to referee when things take a turn for the worst.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) told each other ‘I love you’ on Friday, per Inquisitr. These two will continue to discuss their feelings for each other and trying to figure out what it means for them.

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 18

Hope is still peeved after their huge fight where she had asked Liam if he was comfortable with Taylor being around Kelly. She will put her husband on the spot when she asks him whether he would rather be with Steffy and Kelly.

Bill is a changed man and has been trying to act with integrity. He will reveal the reason behind his transformation to Brooke.

Brooke will ask Bill for a favor.

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 19 – Liam Backs Taylor, Shames Brooke

Liam has had enough of Brooke and Hope lambasting Taylor. He knows that Brooke’s history is far from squeaky clean as will point out her past while defending Taylor. Of course, this will upset Brooke and Hope.

Taylor will also confront Brooke about her and Hope’s agenda. She knows that they are trying to divide Liam when he should really be there for both of his babies’ mothers.

B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 20 – Maya Returns

Taylor will be touched when Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) asks Brooke to apologize to her. It seems as if Taylor has a new man in her corner.

Maya and Lizzy will return without Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) from Paris. She tells everyone that she and Rick have separated. Although her mother Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsforth) supports her, Julian (Obba Babbatunde) is not letting her off the hook that easily.

Maya will have some concerns regarding Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) getting back together again.

B&B spoilers for Friday, December 21

Hope will shock Liam and Steffy when she makes an announcement regarding the holidays.

Reese continues to win the heart of Taylor by promising to always be there for her.