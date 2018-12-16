Melania Trump’s Spokeswoman Has ‘Public Meltdown’ To CNN After Network Publishes Op-Ed Critical Of First Lady

Stephanie Grisham had come under fire for past statements defending Melania Trump that turned out to be untrue.

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman is being criticized for a fiery op-ed she wrote to CNN after the network published a story critical of the first lady, with Stephanie Grisham’s response being slammed as a”public meltdown.”

In a sharp rebuttal published by CNN, Grisham said that a column critical of Melania was unfair and insinuation that CNN has it out for the first lady. In the op-ed, Kate Andersen Brower had said that Melania Trump “doesn’t understand what it means to be first lady” and that Melania’s complaints about the criticism she faces are self-serving. Brower said that Melania has an opportunity to user her spotlight to help show the challenges that other people are facing, but instead chooses to focus on herself.

Grisham responded by saying that Melania Trump has “made every effort to spread joy and good cheer to citizens across the country” this holiday season. And in a prescient bit, Grisham also predicted that her own op-ed would be criticized.

“CNN has a dedicated reporter who covers Mrs. Trump. But the media consistently ignores the first lady’s work on behalf of the people of this country, and children in particular, in favor of more trivial matters,” she wrote “And my defense, here, of the first lady will certainly draw criticism and be framed as another assault on the press, but this predictable reaction won’t make my observations any less true.”

It did draw criticism online, especially given Melania Trump’s own history in launching political attacks against others. Before her husband ran for president, Melania Trump joined him in pushing the unfounded idea that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and that his birth certificate was a fake.

Melania’s involvement in the “birther” movement was not forgotten by those who read Grisham’s op-ed slamming CNN.

melania's spokeswoman in public meltdown writing op-ed defending the birther. imagine hillary clinton or michelle obama's spokesperson freaking out like this when they were flotus. https://t.co/ykLxhBvjuI — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 16, 2018

Since remaining in New York for the first several months of her husband’s presidency, Melania Trump has taken an increasingly public stature, leading a number of public events and even embarking on a trip to Africa to visit American-funded humanitarian projects. In doing so, Melania has also taken more criticism for her apparent gaffes and silence in the face of her husband’s more controversial policies.

Some of the most criticism came when Melania Trump wore a jacket with the words “I really don’t care” when she was making a trip to visit a child immigrant detention center. At the time, Stephanie Grisham attacked reports that there was a hidden message behind the jacket.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

But months later, Melania Trump admitted there was indeed a hidden message behind the jacket, saying she wore it “for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don’t care.”