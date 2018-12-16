Man Arrested For Blasting ‘F*** Tha Police’ Found Not Guilty

In the ’80s, rap group N.W.A released their hit song “F*** Tha Police.” The song was featured on the group’s Straight Outta Compton album and went on to not only become one of the biggest tracks of their career but one of the greatest protest anthems as well. And that’s probably why the song was James Webb’s choice when he decided to take a stand.

According to a report from M Live, Webb stopped at a Michigan gas station on June 5, when he saw an officer from the Oakland County Sheriff’s department pulling over a black driver. In an attempt to protest this, Webb decided to move his vehicle closer to the scene while blasting N.W.A.’s classic “F*** Tha Police.” Webb reportedly left the song playing at an unusually high volume while he went into the store.

“I went over there and played that song loud. I meant to do it to the officer but as a form of protest,” Webb told Fox 2 News.

“It was already up but I turned it up louder. Didn’t mean no violence, nothing, as a complete form of protest.”

The officer decided to put a stop to Webb’s protest and followed him into the store to issue a ticket, citing a noise complaint. But instead of simply paying the required fine, Webb decided to fight the ticket in court.

After appearing in court, Webb was found not guilty by a jury, according to Fox 2 News.

Jury finds man facing jail after playing 'F the Police' not guilty. https://t.co/400EAZ5apf pic.twitter.com/gDOg3MLANG — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) December 11, 2018

The officer tried to explain his side of the story by saying the music was offensive and vulgar.

“You got people standing out here and you’re playing f*** the police cause I’m sitting right here. Right? I don’t care if it’s any other rap song, he’s dropping the F-bomb and cursing and swearing, nobody wants to hear that,” the officer said.

Webb’s lawyer, Nicholas Somberg, countered saying the officer was also dropping the F-bomb on the scene.

“The police officer’s reasoning was that he said this music was vulgar. And part of the vulgarity was that it used the F word, but we had on the video that the first man the officer had pulled over; the officer is dropping F-bombs with him. So why is it OK for this man to hear the F-word but not other people?”

Webb was reportedly facing a $500 fine and 93 days in county jail if the jury decided he was guilty but luckily for him, that wasn’t the case. The report from Fox 2 News noted it took only nine minutes for the jury to decide Webb wasn’t guilty.