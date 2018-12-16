Tia Mowry Shares Christmas Cookie Tips

Earlier this year, Tia Mowry sat down with Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison during an appearance on Home & Family to talk about her holiday movies, her passion for cooking, and her relationship with her family. During the interview, the actress revealed that she doesn’t like cooking with her husband Cory Hardrict, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

However, she does enjoy spending time in the kitchen with another man in her life.

“My son, he loves to be in the kitchen with me and I love him being in the kitchen with me,” she said of Cree, her 7-year-old son.

“It’s all about family and creating memories in the kitchen because that’s how I grew up and just passing down those recipes from generation to generation.”

Now, the actress is sharing tips for baking the perfect Christmas cookies with a little assistance from her favorite little helper, according to Romper. Mowry has partnered with Kin Network to share Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, which offers viewers an inside peek into the kitchen of the Sister, Sister star as she shares recipes, tips, and tricks for creating the perfect dish.

Mowry’s holiday segment begins with a quick introduction, during which she explains that baking cookies is one of her favorite holiday traditions. The actress then introduces viewers to her son, Cree, who appeared to be a little shy but quickly cracked up at his mother’s jokes. The mother-son duo then proceeds to begin creating their hot cocoa Christmas cookies.

Throughout the video, Mowry keeps things interesting by sharing personal family tidbits. She shared that Cree is a wonderful big brother to the couple’s little girl, Cairo.

“I would have to say that Cree is Cairo’s favorite person,” Mowry says, before checking with her son for confirmation.

As the two begin to decorate their cookies, Mowry asked Cree to share the family’s Christmas plans to which the adorable kid responds, “Getting presents?”

When Mowry isn’t busy with family, the star can still be found making movies, and she has even recently stepped behind the camera to executive produce My Christmas Inn, which aired on Lifetime. The star will also be staring in The Hallmark Channel’s A Gingerbread Romance where she’ll be playing a hotshot architect who enters a gingerbread-making competition. While participating, she meets a single father and his adorable daughter and discovers she might need to rethink her priorities.

A Gingerbread Romance will premiere on December 16 at 8 p.m.