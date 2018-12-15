Blake Shelton Says He & Gwen Stefani Are ‘Meant To Be’ Amid Engagement Rumors

Blake Shelton isn’t holding back when it comes to gushing over his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. The country music superstar says that what he and the No Doubt lead singer share is something more than average.

According to a December 14 report by People Magazine, Shelton claims that his relationship with Gwen Stefani goes behind simply dating, and that he and the singer are “meant to be.”

As many fans already know, Shelton and Stefani met when on the set of the Voice when Gwen was added to the reality singing competition as a judge alongside Blake. The pair were both going through rough divorces at the time, Stefani with husband Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton with country singer Miranda Lambert.

The couple hit it off and soon struck up a friendship that quickly turned into a romance. They’ve been dating ever since, and have made no secret of the love that they share for one another.

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be. I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody,” Blake revealed in a new interview.

“She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be. She makes it feel like Christmas,” he added.

Earlier this month, Gwen Stefani appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and was grilled by the talk show host about when she and Blake Shelton may be getting engaged and married.

During the sit down, Gwen revealed that there although there are a ton of rumors flying that she and Blake are engaged or already married, she is putting absolutely no pressure on the singer to pop the question to her in the future. However, when asked if she wanted her relationship with Shelton would last forever, Stefani has stated, “I hope so, yeah!”

Meanwhile, sources claim that Blake and Gwen are head over heels in love with one another, and that Shelton is hoping to take his time before committing to a marriage with Stefani. However, they both feel like they’ve found their forever partners in one another and plan to be together for the long haul.

“He still thinks he is so lucky that she wants to be with him and thinks she is the most beautiful woman in the world,” an insider dished.

Fans can see more of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as they update fans on their lives and careers via social media.