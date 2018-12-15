Rob Kardashian Turning His Life Around After Receiving Grim News, Per ‘ET’

Rob Kardashian is said to be making some serious life changes and doing well after receiving some very shocking news about his health.

According to a Friday, December 14 report by Entertainment Tonight, Rob Kardashian is working on getting back into shape and getting his life back in order, following a particularly dark period in his life.

Sources reveal that the youngest Kardashian sibling has been struggling with his weight for years, but that he has finally started to consistently work on dropping pounds and getting healthy again.

“Rob has struggled nonstop for years with his weight and he finally seems to have turned his life around. Lately, Rob’s friends have been talking about how proud they are of him because he made his health a priority,” an insider told the outlet.

Rob reportedly decided to suddenly change his lifestyle because he was told if he didn’t change the way he was living, it could mean the difference between life and death for him. He’s now said to be working out on the regular and has purportedly dropped anywhere from 30-50 pounds in recent months.

“He was warned that if he didn’t lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better. He works out regularly with a trainer and that has made a difference in his shape. He really is beginning to look like the old Rob,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that Rob Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, has been a huge source of love and support for her son while he’s going through his life transformation. She’s been helping him out financially, and even purchased part of his sock company.

In addition, Kardashian is currently single after breaking off an engagement to his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna, in what has become a messy split. He’s reportedly not looking to date anyone at the moment and is solely focused on turning his heath around, and being the best father possible to his young daughter, Dream.

This means that he’s getting healthy and working on a plan to dig himself out of a financial crisis so that his daughter will be well taken care of and provided for in the years to come.

Rob Kardashian is said to be living with family members at the current time while he tries to get back on his feet.