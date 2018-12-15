Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus To Come With 1TB Variant, ‘Gizmodo UK’ Claims

A recent report offered several details about Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S10, including the possibility that its larger Galaxy S10 Plus variant might come with a 1TB model.

Citing a source at an unnamed “major tech retailer,” Gizmodo U.K. wrote that the Galaxy S10 will be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event that could take place before next year’s Mobile World Congress, which is scheduled to kick off on February 20 in Barcelona. Per the publication’s source, the device will be available for preorder upon its announcement and will become available in stores starting on March 8.

Gizmodo U.K.’s details on the Samsung Galaxy S10’s features and specifications were mostly corroborations of previous reports, including the possibility that the phone will come in three variants — a more affordable 5.8-inch version, a “regular” 6.1-inch device, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. All three devices are expected to include Samsung’s Infinity O displays, with the front camera hole on the top center and an ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint scanner, just as reported by other publications. Likewise, the Galaxy S10 is not expected to come with an iris scanner, though the tech website wrote that it isn’t clear yet if the handset will come with updated facial recognition features.

As for new details, Gizmodo U.K. suggested that the Galaxy S10 Plus will come with an option of 1TB of internal storage, which will reportedly be priced in the U.K. at £1,399, or $1,760 in U.S. currency. While the pricing might sound exorbitant to U.S. consumers, Mashable wrote that Samsung phones are usually priced higher in the U.K. than they are in the U.S.

The Galaxy S10 looks like this, according to leaks and renders https://t.co/d6rWcwtL0E pic.twitter.com/FlqSdMtCjY — CNET (@CNET) December 14, 2018

As it wasn’t mentioned in the aforementioned reports, BGR speculated that all Samsung Galaxy S10 variants, regardless of whether they come with 128GB, 512GB, or 1TB internal storage, will be able to support microSD cards with up to 512GB storage space.

Regarding the rumored 6.7-inch “special” Galaxy S10 variant with six cameras, Gizmodo U.K. noted that it isn’t sure whether this device and the 1TB Galaxy S10 Plus are one and the same. However, a newer report from BGR wrote that the recent sighting of a new Galaxy S10 model number might confirm the 6.7-inch variant, which is also expected to stand out from other Galaxy S10 versions by offering 5G network support. This version, however, is also likely to be released several weeks later than its non-5G counterparts, as BGR noted that could be out in the market in the second quarter of 2019, meaning sometime between April and June.