Carrie Underwood Apologizes For Being ‘Swollen And Huge’ In New Pregnancy Photo

Carrie also jokingly apologized for being "surrounded by underwear" in the new photo.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is jokingly apologizing for being “swollen and huge” as well as “surrounded by underwear” in a new photo shared online by a fan as she prepares to give birth to her second child in the next few weeks. Underwood took to Twitter this week to respond to a fan who spotted her out and about this week and managed to snap a sweet photo.

The new picture showed Carrie – who’s been keeping a pretty low profile since she co-hosted the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley on November 14 – smiling from ear to ear as she posed for a snap with the fan while doing a little shopping.

The pregnant star’s growing baby bump wasn’t on display in the new picture shared on the social media site, though she could be seen smiling while dressing her pregnancy curves in what appeared to be a blue sweater with red stripes.

The fan, named Alicia Shipp, shared the adorable photo on Twitter earlier this week alongside the caption, “Thank you @carrieunderwood for the selfie today. You’ll never know how much it meant.”

“I’ve been waiting for this day to happen for years! Best Christmas Present Ever!” they then added, using the hashtags #2ndBestDayOfMyLifeAsideFromMyWeddingDay, #MyIdol, #Cloud9Fan, and #BucketList with a number of other photos, including one of her posing with Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher.

I’m just sorry I’m swollen and huge and we were surrounded by underwear! ???? Hope you got some good Christmas shopping done! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 14, 2018

Carrie then spotted the sweet snap and sent a message to the fan on December 14, where she admitted that she was feeling pretty “swollen and huge.”

“I’m just sorry I’m swollen and huge and we were surrounded by underwear!,” Underwood responded with a crying laughing emoji, as the twosome appeared to be shopping at Victoria’s Secret store when the photo was taken. “Hope you got some good Christmas shopping done!”

The fan then replied to Carrie’s sweet message, admitting that despite the star not feeling too glamorous that she “looked great” while doing a little Christmas shopping for her nearest and dearest.

“Haha! You looked great as always!” Alicia responded on Twitter. “It was hard to Christmas shop after meeting you! Nothing can top that for Christmas!”

The snap marks a rare occasion the “Cry Pretty” singer has been spotted recently after she proudly showed off her growing baby bump at the 2018 CMA Awards last month, hosting the show and performing while she also took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year on the night.

As reported by Today, during the live broadcast on ABC, Carrie revealed that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting another baby boy. The couple already share their 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Though Underwood and Fisher haven’t officially confirmed when their second baby s due, the singer’s support act for her upcoming “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” let the news slip last month.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Taylor Dye of country music duo Maddie & Tae revealed that the couple’s second bundle of joy is due sometime in January. Underwood will then hit the road with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June on May 1.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, pregnant Carrie’s recently been opening up about her big Christmas plans this year with her baby boy as she prepares to welcome her second child.