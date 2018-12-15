Buzz in the media has caused the palace to issue a statement of sorts about a possible fourth Cambridge.

It’s out in the open that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, but the rumor mill has been going into overdrive to hint that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting a fourth little Cambridge. Despite the fact that Prince Louis is just eight months old, some media outlets (and betting houses) are suggesting that another little prince or princess is on its way.

Express says that U.S. sources reported that Duchess Kate was pregnant with her fourth child, a baby girl to join the two princes and a princess already at home.

“A baby girl is on the way for the radiant royal couple.”

Kensington Palace, however, reacted to the report with a non-statement. They responded by saying that if the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting, they would have made an announcement ahead of the press.

While it’s not impossible that Kate Middleton could be pregnant with another child, it seems unlikely, because Middleton has suffered from severe morning sickness in the past, and had more recently picked up the pace on her schedule rather than slowing down.

But this hasn’t stopped bookies from taking bets on whether or not the Duchess of Cambridge will indeed have a baby girl in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have commissioned a family portrait while the Duke and Duchess have opted for an unseen photograph from their wedding. https://t.co/CSlYwR91qU — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) December 14, 2018

The bookies at Coral say the odds right now are 3-to-1 that Middleton will have a baby in 2019, and 10-to-1 that a Cambridge pregnancy will be announced before 2018 is through. Odds on the Cambridges adding a fourth at some point in the future is 6-to-4, according to Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

“Our odds show that there’s every chance that Kate and Wills might add to their growing family, and a fourth baby is certainly a possibility. We’ve taken some bets over the last two weeks or so on it happening and there’s a real buzz around the Royal family at the moment with Meghan expecting.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has always said that she wanted at least three children (Middleton is one of three), so that doesn’t preclude a fourth. However, Prince William initially said he wasn’t sure.

“William was more reluctant, not just because he was one of two, but because George was quite a difficult baby. Then they had Charlotte and she was a lot easier. Now the idea of a newborn doesn’t seem half as challenging.”

But since the Inquisitr reported that Prince Louis has just appeared in his first family Christmas card, nobody would blame the Duchess of Cambridge for wanting a break. Furthermore, Middleton has just returned to her normal schedule after maternity leave.