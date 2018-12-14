‘Game Of Thrones’: Beware! The Ice Spiders Are Coming — Maybe

A new 'Game of Thrones' calendar for 2020 has fans wondering if the final season will include terrifying ice spiders.

Remember back in the early days of HBO’s Game of Thrones when Nan told that terrifying story to Bran about the ice spiders?

“In that darkness, the white walkers came for the first time. They swept through cities and kingdoms, riding their dead horses, hunting with their packs of pale spiders, big as hounds.”

Well, it looks like viewers may finally catch a glimpse of these terrifying creatures in the final season of Game of Thrones when it airs next year. Or, that’s the theory judging by what is on display in a new Game of Thrones calendar for 2020.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans have been wondering for a while now if the final season of Game of Thrones will feature these hideous creatures. Now the new calendar contains an image of the fearsome spiders and speculation has intensified regarding their appearance in Season 8.

George R. R. Martin, the author of the book series HBO’s TV series is based on, is the one who released the calendar image, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Here’s an official sneak peek of John Howe’s cover art of our 2020 SoI&F calendar featuring the legendary ice spiders which haunt old Nan’s creepiest bedtime stories,” George R. R. Martin wrote in the tweet.

The calendar is for his book series A Song of Ice and Fire. However, that hasn’t stopped fans of the television show speculating about ice spiders appearing in the next season of Game of Thrones.

As you can see from the image, the fearsome ice spiders are enormous. Which means, if they manage to make it to the TV series in the final season, Game of Thrones fans who are also terrified of spiders just might want to be careful when episodes screen next year.

But, will Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones really contain ice spiders?

While HBO’s series does contain a lot of the storylines from the book series on which it is based, not everything makes it to the televisions series. George R. R. Martin’s book series is so expansive that HBO has had to trim away characters and storylines at points in order to fit in the overall flow of the story arc. So, it is possible that the ice spiders will be dropped from the final season of Game of Thrones.

However, with a huge CGI budget and the fact that the white walkers have just broken through the Wall into Westeros, it seems a waste to not include such terrifying creatures. However, viewers will just have to wait until 2019 to find out whether or not HBO has decided to include ice spiders in the final season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO in April 2019.