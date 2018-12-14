Snooki Defends ‘Best Friend’ JWoww Amid Bitter Feud With Estranged Husband

After a series of videos posted to social media by her estranged husband added to an already tense separation, Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is getting some negative press. Her best friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, isn’t a fan of it — taking to her Instagram account to defend her pal against the haters.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, police were called to the home that JWoww and her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, share early on the morning of Friday, December 14. The incident ended with him being escorted out of the house, and with JWoww filing a restraining order against him.

In a string of videos posted to his own Instagram account, Rogers tearfully reveals the details of the night’s events — and that he is no longer allowed to see his two children that he shares with the Jersey Shore star, Meilani and Greyson. Rogers used one video to call his ex-wife “hate filled.”

The series of 11 videos have been collectively viewed millions of times, and thousands of comments have been added to each one in support of Mathews in his battle against Jenni and his fight to see his children. A preponderance of the user comments speak to how great of a father he is, and how JWoww is the exact opposite.

One person close to the situation is JWoww’s best friend Snooki, who broke her silence on the feud with a post to her Instagram account on December 14. In Snooki’s post, she came to the defense of her best friend.

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her,” Snooki wrote. “She always tries to keep her situations of [sic] social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too.”

“Her character is being tarnished and I’m here to show what’s really going down,” she continued, partly referring to a short video she shared to her 11.8 million followers.

The 30-second video appears to be from a surveillance camera inside the house Jenni and Roger share, and shows JWoww tearfully talking to police. In the clip, JWoww can be heard saying that she does in fact believe that her estranged husband should be able to see their children, and that getting sole custody granted by a judge was not something she wants to do to Roger.

Snooki also referenced the earlier storm of videos from Roger, claiming that everything he said is “false news,” and accusing him of taunting her and filming her reaction to later use in court.

“There is more to the story that’s being told. Stop attacking her,” she wrote, following up with a note that people are entitled to their opinions but “don’t attack her for being that person he claims she is. Everything will unfold in due time.”

Shortly before Snooki’s post, JWoww issued a statement on the situation to her own Instagram account.