Nicole Kidman Hilariously Shares That Her Daughters Called Her ‘Granny’ After ‘Destroyer’ Makeunder

Kids really do say the darndest things!

Currently, Nicole Kidman is promoting her new film, the highly-anticipated Aquaman — but it’s another one of her roles that has her kids talking. In another one of her films, titled Destroyer, Kidman trades in her glamorous Hollywood makeup and long, blonde locks for an extreme make-under.

In the film, where Kidman plays the role of a LAPD detective, she looks nearly unrecognizable — with short, dark hair and makeup that makes her look far older than she is. According to the actress, her kids had no problem poking fun at her appearance in the role.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kidman shares that her kids thought it would be funny to call her “granny” after seeing her in the role.

“They called me ‘granny.’ They’re like, ‘You’re our granny now.'”

But rather than getting mad at her daughters — Sunday, 10, and Fifi, 7 — she says that she played right along with them. At one point, the actress confessed that she told the girls that she was going to go to their school in Nashville on “grandparents day” while sporting her makeup from the film.

“I thought it’d be kind of quirky and funny and make for a good story for when they were older,” she shared.

But her eldest daughter shot the idea down, telling her mom that she could never embarrass her like that.

While Kidman says that sometimes her kids are embarrassed by her at times — and don’t really take interest in her work — they have particularly enjoyed the fact that she is in the film Aquaman.

Nicole Kidman goes for "gritty" in DESTROYER and comes up with "Tig Notaro joined Matchbox 20." pic.twitter.com/m7OnpauP5j — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 29, 2018

In a recent interview, Country Fancast shares that Nicole’s children are really into her latest film, which is based on the popular DC Comic — mostly because the boys in their class are such big fans of it.

“I have three films coming out, but to my children, Aquaman is the most important film, and the boys at [their] school are interested in me being in Aquaman, which to my daughter is really important right now,” Kidman relayed. “I said to her, ‘I hope I’m in it.’ She said, ‘I hope you’re in it. I told everybody.'”

If starring in Aquaman and Destroyer wasn’t enough, Kidman also has a role in the recent film Boy, Erased. In this film, she plays the role of a mother who outs her gay son so that he has to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program.

Kidman also stars in season 2 of Big Little Lies, which is expected to air in 2019.