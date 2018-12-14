Donald Trump Takes Rare Shot At Fox News As Network Appears To Be Turning On Him

The network that largely offered positive coverage of Trump has been looking more critically at allegations against him.

Fox News appears to many to be slowly turning on Donald Trump, offering more coverage of the Russia investigation and predicting serious legal trouble for the president.

On Friday, Donald Trump fired back.

In a rare shot at the network that has given him largely positive coverage, Trump attacked a Fox News poll that showed 52 percent of voters disapprove of the job he is doing and 46 percent approved. As the New York Post noted, Trump called out the poll and insinuated that even Fox News has it out for him.

“Frankly, Fox has always given me a bad poll. I don’t know why that is,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

But the poll itself was better than most others, which have Trump’s approval rating in the high 30s and low 40s. Trump blamed critical media coverage for his low approval ratings.

“The news and the polls are fake. I have the greatest base in history,” he said.

Donald Trump frequently makes reference to Fox News and often re-tweets and talks about segments he watches on some of his favorite programs, including the morning show Fox & Friends. But the network’s coverage has taken a turn in recent weeks, giving a more critical look at the investigations facing Trump.

Andrew Napolitano, the network’s legal analyst and a longtime favorite of Trump, even went on Fox & Friends to explain just how much trouble the president could be in after Michael Cohen’s conviction for campaign finance violations, according to the Inquisitr. As the show’s hosts took up Trump’s stance that the hush money payments to two women claiming they had affairs with Trump had nothing to do with the campaign, Napolitano explained why they — and Donald Trump — were wrong.

“The intentional deception and failure to report campaign payments,” he said in an explanation of why it was indeed a crime to pay off the women and not report it.

Fox News’ Napolitano: Federal Prosecutors Have Evidence Trump Committed a Felony https://t.co/tU11I45zUY pic.twitter.com/RbXPn7DJ9a — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 12, 2018

Another longtime Trump supporter at Fox News also appears to be breaking from the president. Tucker Carlson, who has frequently defended Trump against allegations of wrongdoing and echoed the president’s statements calling the Russia investigation a witch hunt, said earlier this month that Trump has failed to hold up his campaign promises. In an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, Carlson said Trump has let down his “chief promises” to build a wall along the Mexican border, defund Planned Parenthood, and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“And he hasn’t done any of those things,” Carlson said of Donald Trump’s promises “I’ve come to believe that Trump’s role is not as a conventional president who promises to get certain things achieved to the Congress and then does.”