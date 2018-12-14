Alabama Woman Arrested For ‘Performing A Sex Act On Her 4-Year-Old Son,’ Then Sending Images To Friend

Krystal Sanspree, 30, and her male friend Corey Ashton Steele, 32, both face multiple charges of child abuse.

In what appears like a horrifying case of child abuse, an Alabama mom has been arrested for allegedly “performing a sex act on her 4-year-old son” and then sending the images to her male friend, according to the Foley Police Department.

The Daily Mail reports that investigators who arrested Krystal Sanspree, 30, believe that she acted at the behest of her male friend, 32-year-old Corey Ashton Steele, who reportedly solicited the images. The pair now faces multiple child sexual abuse charges and could be set to spend a long time in prison for their ghastly crimes.

The child remains safe in the care of Baldwin County Department of Human Resources but is likely to suffer from mental trauma because of the actions of his mother.

It is not yet known how the actions of the pair came to law enforcement’s attention but a concerned source, who likely knew the woman, noticed something strange and alerted the authorities. On further investigation, the police found images that were solicited by Steele. He intended the mother to perform sexual acts on the child and then send him images on his phone, which is what she did. The police claim that Sanspree and Steel have “made admissions to investigators” regarding their plan.

Police have not released the name of the source through which they got to know about the pair’s alleged crimes.

The Alabama woman has been charged with sexual abuse of a child less than the age of 12, first-degree sodomy, four counts of production of child pornography, and four counts of dissemination of child pornography, while Steele also faces a litany of charges, including criminal solicitation of a class B felony, solicitation of sodomy, four counts of possession of child pornography, and four counts of solicitation of child pornography. If the charges against them are proven in court, they can expect to spend decades in jail.

Authorities said that the investigation is not complete at the time of writing, and that federal charges may be added later.

This is one of the worst crimes the small city of Foley, a city in Alabama’s Baldwin County, has seen in recent times. With a population of fewer than 15,000 people, the acts of Sanspree and Steele have rocked the entire community.

